"Select Sawh, Ramnath on WI teams"

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the TT Red Force Women on winning the CG United Super 50 tournament. Proper victory, ladies, you deserve it.
For the West Indies Women tour of England in May and the South Africa tour of the West Indies in June, I call on the CWI to select Samara Ramnath and Shunelle Sawh following their superb performances in the tournament.
When is a good time for selection? If they are old enough, they are good enough; let them play.
How fitting it was to clinch that title on the eve of International Women's Day.
Sawh and Ramnath are role models for girls to follow. They are examples of the achievements of women who worked and earned their place to represent TT.
KENDELL KARAN
Chaguanas
