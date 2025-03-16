Rowley, Young and Dookeran

This country now sits uneasily between oil and gas uncertainties, US sanctions, visa restrictions and the value of its constitutional principle: “The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago shall be a sovereign democratic state.” (Section 1).

In such circumstances, the question arises: To what extent can this “sovereign state” rebuff a US policy without causing US sanctions and visa restrictions?

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticised Cuba’s medical programme which several countries, including TT and several Caricom states, use to hire doctors and nurses. The US called it “forced labour.”

At last week’s Port of Spain General Hospital Central Block ceremony, an upset Dr Rowley, recalling how Cuban doctors helped this country during the covid19 crisis, declared: "Right now, they are telling us something else…Out of the blue, we are now called human traffickers because we hire technical people.”

He added; “I just came from California and if I never go back there again in my life I will ensure that the sovereignty of TT is known to its people and respected by all.”

Dr Rowley said he was defending this country’s sovereignty and was prepared “to lose his US visa.” (loud applause)

PMs Mia Mottley of Barbados, Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and Gaston Browne of Antigua took a similar position.

However, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at her Monday night cottage meeting mocked: “Dr Rowley, they coming for you,” It increasingly seems as if Ms Persad-Bissessar knows something that the rest of us don’t – and rumours are filling the hazy space.

Former People’s Partnership foreign minister Winston Dookeran, supporting Dr Rowley’s opposition to the US Cuba policy, stated: “We must stand up as a matter of principle regardless of the consequences of what the US President might wish or expect us to do. I agree with the Prime Minister.” “Regardless of the consequences?”

Reminds me of remarks made by one of PNM’s frontliners: “What Trump cud do we?” You see, Trinidad’s weakened oil and gas economy imposes political humility.

All this chest-thumping “sovereignty claims” while inspiring for the Cuban doctors, does it carry a high “oil and gas” risk as Rowley admitted. My mother used to tell me “when your hand in the lion’s mouth, you have to be very careful.”

A lot of sovereign countries around the world, big or small, have now wisely recognised that when pressured, physically or verbally, the way out is not to rebuff or retaliate but through skilful diplomacy. In politics, old or new, there are principles and principles.

The diplomatic work by a weakened Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne should not be subverted by obstinate rebuffs. The “sovereign-loaded” US may respond one way or another to Dr Rowley and Dookeran’s “sovereignty” posture.

Former health minister Dr Fuad Khan said Rowley “is treading a dangerous line by defying US President Donald Trump…He is jeopardising the people of TT.”

>

The Opposition Leader alleged Dr Rowley was using the Cuban medical issue as a “political distraction” and that we should instead use our local doctors on whom we “spend billions in subventions and scholarships.”

Is incoming PM Stuart Young prepared or able to properly manage the list of unfinished business left by Dr Rowley? In fact, for the public interest, the firm requirement now is for the country to have a dedicated, corruption-free, freshly skilled group of executive leaders to navigate us through these dangerous circumstances and out of our damaged crime, gangs and safety reputation. The electorate will judge.

Last week too, Dr Rowley made a fatal admission. He said, “If this country loses the Dragon gas deal with Venezuela, then you will know your ‘coo coo’ is cooked.” Without such oil access, Dr Rowley admitted, this country’s public safety, education, health needs and the “$6 billion” welfare subsidies will have their “coo coo cooked.” Is Mr Young prepared?

Such a loss is tortuously connected to US sanctions against Venezuela’s oil production and trade which requires a quickened need for high-level diplomacy. Dr Browne’s quiet initiatives with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) agency and the US Caribbean envoy hopefully continue. Mr Young’s “thirteen trips” to Caracas’ oil authorities struggled for a US pause. At first, things looked favourable, especially with Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and Dr Rowley joining in a visibly celebrated “conga dance.”

Look, this country is heading into an underdevelopment state and in urgent need of fundamental repairs in order to enjoy its cherished sovereignty.