Rowley slams UK visa row: Ditch Privy Council

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister said the British Government's recent imposition of a requirement for any Trinidad and Tobago national to pay for a visa before visiting the UK now proves once and for all the need for TT to leave the UK-based Privy Council.

Dr Rowley gave his final address as PM to a PNM rally for the presentation of its 41 candidates for the upcoming general election at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on March 16.

He began by hitting at the Opposition as allegedly being unwilling to defend TT's sovereignty but to cheer on whenever others abused TT, saying that had happened last week when the British imposed the visa on TT nationals, which came after record numbers of people seeking asylum in the UK.

Rowley lamented that upon landing in the UK, a person may seek refugee status, even as British law prohibits the UK authorities from even making inquiries about the applicant in his home country.

He said some successful applicants have even made videos to send down to TT to encourage others to seek asylum, during which process the applicants would receive hotel accommodation, money and free legal advice from the British authorities.

Noting 400 applicants last year, Rowley advised that the UK authorities should be able to say no to some of them. The refugee process "can go on for years", he said.

He wondered what kind of daily reports the UK High Commission in TT was sending to the UK to allege TT nationals need refugee protection.

"Last week half of our country (was) jumping up and down covered in paint and skimpy clothes playing mas. You could walk anywhere in this country and talk to anybody.

"And you will tell me that we have to apologise because a handful of people decide to go abroad and lie on the nation?"

Rowley said the result of that was the imposition of the visa which hurt both people's feelings and the TT economy, the latter because London was a gateway to Europe.

"And every time you have to pass through London to do business. And worse, the visa is very expensive."

He hit, "What really rots my gut is that I have to swallow that the highest court of this land (TT) is in London.

"And if you want to go to the Privy Council, you have to go by way of some arrangements that they make for you. Do you really feel independent?

"Well, if you all didn't know that we should get out of the Privy Council and get to the Caribbean Court of Justice, this treatment by the British Government should let all of you know how they view us." He warned listeners not to think the British authorities viewed TT nationals as equals.

"Many of them view us as sub-standard, we are inferior and they should treat us as they want to treat us."

He urged the UK to review the "unjust arrangements" of requiring TT nationals to get a UK visa.

Rowley said instead of a visa the TT authorities could work with the UK authorities to identify the relevant "ragamuffins" – as has already happened – to prevent any refugee problem from arising.

"It is unfair, it is unjust, it is disgraceful that they will disregard our wider national interests, put a see on us and tell us that while you have to come to us to have our Laws Lords tell you what is right and wrong, you have to pay for a visa to come and do that.

"TT must complete its independence and get the Hell out of the Privy Council!"

While saying every country has problems, he lamented that some people in TT could find nothing good to saying about this country.

"If you keep treating your children so, you will destroy them. If you keep telling your children how stupid they are, how dunce they are or how lazy they are, see what kind of child you will raise."

Rowley repeatedly took aim at the Opposition, alleging nine people have been promised the post of attorney general and seven the post of minister of foreign affairs.

He invited disgruntled UNC members to join the PNM, especially those wishing to help contribute to TT. Rowley thanked people who had stood with him during the darkest days of his term, such as those who had offered kind words and prayers.

"I leave the office of the Prime Minister with no element of sadness but knowing that somewhere the actions that I have taken would have positively affected the lives of many, if not all, the people of TT."