Raylan Green, a true patriot

Raylan Green says her first experience in the National Junior Calypso competition was both thrilling and terrifying. -

Raylan Green may not have won the top spot in this year's National Junior Calypso competition, but she was certainly a crowd favourite.

For the 12-year-old student at the Athenian Pre Secondary School in Tunapuna, it was her first time in a national competition, and hopefully not her last.

Singing True Patriot, Raylan reminded her audience about all that TT has given to them and the need for a show of appreciation.

"For example, our natural resources such as oil, gas, and the pitch lake," she told Newsday Kids.

"It was very thrilling and exciting, but terrifying at the same time because I had never entered competition on a national level."

>

She went up against 92 competitors in preliminary round, 29 in semis. 14 in the finals.

"I felt honoured to be in the finals going up against students from different school."

But this was not her first time in competition.

"My first competition was when I was three, in kindergarten.

"I sang Treat Me Nice and I won that competition.

"My second time, I sang Let it Go from Frozen for a talent show at school, and my teachers were so impressed."

In 2023 she also won her school's calypso competition with A Tribute to Calypso Rose.

All her songs, so far, have been written by her father, Alan Green,

He told Newsday Kids, "I hope that she will go into different genres like chutney and soca. I want her to improve her voice and continue in music, maybe even as a career."

>

Raylan plays the pan at school, and enjoys various types of music.

"I like soca, calypso, but I also like reggae and dance hall. I sand Celine Dion's So this is Christmas at school and enjoyed it so much."

Additionally, she said, "I like dancing. gymnastics, and track and field.

"I want to a successful doctor or a farmer so I can help other people around the world."

Raylan is preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam and hopes to attend Bishops Anstey High School East.

"And in my new school, I'll be competing in the calypso competition next year for sure."