Ramcharan, Gaskill, Waller win badminton triple crowns

Triple crown winner Ethan Ramcharan, right, celebrates his Badminton Junior Nationals victories with former national champion and coach Anil Seepaul. -

Ethan Ramcharan, Azaria Gaskill and Asia Lee Waller each copped a hat-trick of titles when the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association 2025 Junior Nationals concluded at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on March 15.

Ramcharan battled to top honours in the boys Under-19 singles, boys doubles with Ricardo Sagramsingh and mixed doubles alongside Aliyah Urquhart.

Against top seeded Kaveer Ramoutar in the singles final, Ramcharan made light work of his opponent with a 21-12, 21-11 finish.

Seeded at the top in the U17 boys doubles, Ramcharan and Sagramsingh defeated second-ranked pair Nicholi Jebodhsingh and Ethan Jitmansingh 21-13, 21-15.

Ramcharan made it three in a row when he joined forces with Urquhart to triumph 21-15, 21-16 over Sagramsingh and Samiya Karim in the mixed final.

Gaskill topped the girls U15 singles by getting past Rishelle Boodoosingh 21-18, 21-18. She teamed up with Karim to trump Arianna Mansook and Tenniya Tobias 21-10, 22-20 in the girls doubles final and then combined with Chijioke Kalu to win the mixed division, defeating Logan Waithe and Boodoosingh 21-13, 21-13.

In the girls U13, Waller beat Kaia Jan 21-7, 21-5 in the singles final, and with Maryam Mohammed, they got past Lillian Gordon and Mia Smith 21-9, 21-13 in the girls doubles final. She also partnered with Liam Rajkumar to conquer Avari Wells/Devonnye Vincent 21-10, 21-10 in the mixed final.

Eight badminton players won national junior double crowns. Among them were Samiya Karim, Chijioke Kalu, Liam Rajkumar, Liam Persad, T’shelle Barnes, Michael Balvin, Maryam Mohammed and Devonnye Vincent.

Karim won the girls U17 singles with a 21-16, 21-13 result over Tenniya Tobias in the title match. Kalu and Persad also lifted the boys U15 doubles crown courtesy a 21-12, 21-17 triumph over Javan Ramjass/Waithe.

Rajkumar bettered Zidan Hosein 21-6, 21-10 in the boys U13 singles trophy match.

Other Final Results

Girls

Singles

U11 – Devonnye Vincent def. Kanaiya Gangoo 21-6, 21-11

U17 – Samiya Karim def. Tenniya Tobias 21-16, 21-13

U19 – T’Shelle Barnes def. Amara Urquhart 20-22, 21-16, 21-14

Doubles

U11 – Kenaiya Gangoo/Devonnye Vincent def. Chelsea-Leigh Abraham/Shakira Dillon 21-13, 21-9

U19 – T’Shelle Branes/Isabelle Waller def. Natalia Henry/Kara Robertson 21-10, 21-7

Boys

Singles

U11 – Michael Balvin def. Aryan Bhagoutie 21-7, 21-10

U15 – Liam Persad def. Chijioke Kalu 21-18, 21-12

Nicholi Jebodhsingh def. Ethan Jitmansingh 21-16, 15-21, 21-18

Doubles

U15 – Chijioke Kalu/Liam Persad def. Javan Ramjass/Logan Waithe 21-12, 21-17

U19 – Dante Homer/Jace Smith def. Jonathan Julien/Daryl Mendoza 21-16, 21-15

Mixed Doubles

U11 – Maryam Mohammed/Aryan Bhagoutie def. Neo Gajadhar/Kenaiya Gangoo 21-6, 21-7

U19 – Jonathan Julien/Amara Urquhart def. Jace Smith/T’Shelle Barnes 10-21, 22-20, 21-14