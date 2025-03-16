Queen's Park, Clarke Road, Powergen into T20 Festival semis

Queen’s Park pacer Philton Williams sends down a delivery in the T20 Festival on March 14 at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) confirmed the first semi-final spot from Group A after defeating and eliminating defending champions Central Sports by six wickets in the 2025 CPL/TKR T20 Festival on March 16, at the Queen's Park Oavl, St Clair.

An unbeaten century from Red Force four-day skipper Joshua Da Silva (102 not out) partnered with a solid knock of 51 from Jyd Goolie saw the Parkites reach a victorious 194/4 from 18.4 overs, in response to Central Sports’ 193/6.

Batting first, Red Force and Central Sports opener Kamil Pooran blasted 80 from 47 balls while Jesse Bootan (29) and Mikkel Govia (25) were also among the runs.

Khary Pierre (2/32) was QPCC’s best bowler followed by Philton Williams (2/34).

In reply, QPCC batted aggressively, and Da Silva showed no mercy for the Central Sports’ bowling attack. His unbeaten century came in 53 deliveries and comprised 13 fours and four sixes. Akeal Hosein finished on 13 not out.

Queen's Park have played all four of their fixtures.

Marchin Patriots took on Yorkshire in the March 16 night fixture for the final spot in the semis.

The winner of that tie joins QPCC, Clarke Road and Powergen in the semis.

FC Clarke Road United and Powergen Penal Sports Club confirmed spots in the semi-finals after round three Group B matches on March 15.

Clarke Road put Merryboys to rest with an emphatic ten-wicket victory to go top, while Powergen notched a nail-biting four-run win over Victoria United to affirm second place.

Despite both teams having to face each other in their final group tie on March 19, both have played unbeaten across the first three rounds, and are unreachable at the top, therefore, assuring them semi-final berths.

Put in to bat, Merry Boys openers Kevin Ramasray (40) and Saharch Shwethan (12) put on a fair 39-run stance. However, a hat-trick from Kerwyn Sirju (5/8) in the ninth over saw Merry Boys plummet to 56/4, and then wither away for a paltry 93 from 19/3 overs.

Clarke Road all-rounder Mark Deyal (2/8) and Clevon Kalawan (2/14) also contributed to Merry Boys’ downfall with the bat.

In reply, Clarke Road openers Deyal (56 not) and Nicholas Sookdeosingh (28 not out) flexed their muscle at the top and guided the Penal-based team to a mammoth result.

In the other contest, Powergen did well to defend their 134/9 total, batting first, after restricting Victoria for 130/6 from 20 overs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Powergen were steered to the formidable target by Akeil Cooper (41), Cephas Cooper (29) and Videsh Sookhai (19). Jovan Ali (2/17) and Duane Charles (2/32) were Merry Boys’ best bowlers.

In reply, Victoria looked good in the chase as openers Riyaad Mohammed (33) and Marcelle Jones (25) put on a 39-run opening stance. Akshaya Persaud (31) and Shehan Jayasuriya (20) also put on cameo knocks in the middle and put them within reaching distance of a positive result.

However, it was not to be. Needing five runs from the final ball to win, Persaud was bowled by fast bowler Shaaron Lewis to end Victoria’s hopes of qualifying. Victoria have played all four matches and are third (four pts) in Group B, with Prisons and Merry Boys yet to win a match.