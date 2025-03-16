Police: Woman seen standing on overpass 'okay'

The southbound lane overpass near Grand Bazaar. - Photo courtesy Mike Oxbig

POLICE say a woman who was seen in a video standing on a support beam at the side of the southbound lane overpass near Grand Bazaar on March 16, is now receiving help from its Victim and Witness Support Unit.

A video on social media showed the woman in a black dress standing on the beam overlooking the Churchill Roosevelt Highway while hugging a streetlight.

A senior officer told Newsday the woman climbed over the railing and came back onto the road by the time police arrived.

The officer said the woman told them she was dealing with depression.

“She had experienced a bit of depression and based on what was said, her intention was not to commit suicide or do any harm to herself. It was just a terrible moment for her.”

He said she went to the St Joseph Police Station where she received help.

“The female sergeant there took a personal interest and met with her and her parents, and she was referred to the police’s Victim and Witness Support Unit for counselling.”

The officer said the woman was “okay” after a long chat with the sergeant.