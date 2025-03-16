Panday: Trinidad and Tobago needs change, not exchange

PATRIOTIC FRONT political leader Mickela Panday says Trinidad and Tobago should not settle for superficial swaps in leadership.

She made this comment on March 15, one day before the Prime Minister demits office and Energy Minister Stuart Young succeeds him.

In a statement on Facebook, Panday said, "Today as our nation stands at the threshold of a new era, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley set to retire in less than 24 hours, we, the Patriotic Front , call on every Trinidadian and Tobagonian to choose genuine transformation over a mere exchange of faces."

She added, "For far too long, our country has settled for superficial swaps in leadership while the struggles of everyday people have been pushed aside."

Panday said the future demands change and not exchange.

"True change means serving all people, with transparency, accountability, and bold reforms that place our workers, businesses, our youth, and our communities at the heart of every decision."

Panday said, "Now is the time to break these chains."

The Patriotic Front, she continued, will lead this charge and fight for a Trinidad and Tobago where progress is measured "by the well-being of our people, not by the mere rotation of office."

Dr Rowley announced his decision to retire from electoral politics on January 6. At a subsequent parliamentary retreat in Tobago, he said Young was selected to succeed him as prime minister.

After a PNM general council meeting in Port of Spain on January 11, party general secretary Foster Cummings said 20 PNM MPs had pledged support to Young as prime minister. On the same day, it was announced the party would hold its convention on September 28 to decide who will succeed Rowley as political leader. He has held this post since 2010.

At a ceremony on February 26, for the Works and Transport Ministry's commissioning of the the O’Meara Road upgrade project, Rowley officially announced March 16 as his final day as prime minister.

The PNM will present its 41 election candidates at a special convention at Woodford Square, Port of Spain on that day.

Rowley and Young will give the feature addresses at the rally.

There is speculation Rowley could resign as PNM political leader then.

In addition to resigning as prime minister, Rowley is not standing for re-election as Diego Martin West MP. Hans Des Vignes is the PNM's candidate for this constituency, represented by Rowley since 1991.

Young will be sworn in as prime minister on March 17 at 10 am at the Office of the President, St Ann’s.

All PNM MPs and senators will be in attendance.

Young will be sworn in as prime minister under the provisions of Section 76 of the Constitution.

On March 14, government officials said Section 77 (3) of the Constitution will allow him as prime minister to make changes to the Cabinet after he has been sworn in.

One question is whether Young, once he is appointed prime minister, retains his current portfolio as energy minister.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert could replacing Young in this post, having acted as energy minister several times during the nine years the PNM has been in office since September 2015.

High Commissioner to the UK, Vishnu Dhanpaul, a former permanent secretary in the Finance Ministry, could replace Imbert as minister if he is reassigned to the energy ministry.

Another possible change is whether Attorney General Reginald Armour retains his post or is replaced.

Under the Constitution, a cabinet comprises a prime minister and an attorney general. Should there be any changes here, this will be addressed immediately after Young's swearing-in.

It also remains to be seen whether National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds retains his post on March 17.

Hinds, the Lavantille West MP, did not offer himself to be screened as a nominee for any constituency for this year's general election.