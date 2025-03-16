Outrage after cocoa farmer shot dead in Paria

In this March 2021 file photo, Javed Omardeen tames a yellow belley puffer snake at his family Brasso Seco estate. - AYANNA KINSALE

The murder of award-winning Brasso Seco cocoa farmer Javed Omardeen has triggered a wave of outrage among friends and relatives.

Omardeem, 33, was shot dead in his car near his home at Upper Gomez Trace in Paria on March 14.

He and his parents – Stephanie and Feroze – both medical doctors owned a cocoa estate and had won national awards for producing the best cocoa in the country.

Police said around 6.15 pm, Omardeen was sitting in his car talking to someone near his home.

Around 9.20 pm, a passerby saw the car parked in the same location with the house lights on and the car idling.

>

The person stopped to speak to Omardeen but realised the driver's window glass was shattered.

She saw Omardeen slumped over the centre console, bleeding from his chest. He was already dead.

His mother was too distraught to speak of her son when contacted on March 15.

"We are devastated right now. It is a very painful time."

In 2021, Stephanie and her son Javed won the National Cocoa Awards winner. They had invested in the 15-acre estate in 2018 and together with the eldest son revived an abandoned cocoa estate.

They also own the Omarbeans Organic brand, which can be found in local gourmet shops in Valpark and Hotel Normandie in St Ann's.

Family friend and friend of Javed, Gail Pantin said in a telephone interview, "There are always senseless murders, but this boy never did anyone anything.

"They usually say wrong place, wrong time, but he was exactly where he was supposed to be. It is the wrong people who have the wrong things."

She said she had met many young people across the world, but no one compared to Javed.

>

"He was truly one of a kind."

She also wrote a tribute on Facebook asking people to remember Javed's name.

"A young man with a heart of stone. A rare, precious stone. Rarer than a diamond... a sweet and so rare that it is out of the public view and seen by few.

"If you had ever met this young man with that precious heart you would know it was so unique and so rare and an absolute one of a kind."

She recalled a story that involved Javed.

"One day I jumped, as a yellow snake slid by me. Javed took that snake and the two of them connected immediately as they were friends forever.

"It wasn't only snakes but birds, animals and insects that befriended Javed."

She said she ran out of words to describe the individual that was Javed. Pantin also did not know how to express her condolences to his parents.

"I am lost for the words to say to his parents that he's in a better place and that he was wonderful but the truth is he was so needed here.

>

"Here in the natural world, here in this country of Trinidad and here to make a wonderful peaceful difference."

Pantin said the loss of Javed was a great loss not only to his parents, but to his community, his sisters, his friends and the farming business.

"I hope to the person or people who made this decision of taking this heart from us that you realise the impact you have just done to all of us.

"I hope you find a way to turn your life around and do maybe one day of good – not the lifetime Javed tried to do, but one whole day."

Homicide officers did not have a motive for Omardeen's murder.

His killing brought the country's murder toll to 83 for the year.

Police are also investigating a double murder in La Retreat Road, Guanapo and the fatal stabbing of a man at El Dorado, Tunapuna which took place on March 15.