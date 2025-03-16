No PM for 10 hours as Rowley resigns

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THERE will be a ten-hour window on March 17 when Trinidad and Tobago will be without a prime minister as Keith Rowley's resignation takes effect at midnight on March 16.

He delivered his resignation letter to President Christine Kangaloo on March 12, but its contents were never publicly revealed.

Speaking at the PNM’s rally on Woodford Square on March 16, Rowley said his resignation will take effect at midnight. This was later confirmed by government sources.

Stuart Young is set to be sworn in as his replacement at 10 am at President’s House on March 17.

Before Young is sworn in, TT will also be without an attorney general as Reginald Armour resigned after being offered a job as a Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Section 75 of the Constitution says, “The Cabinet shall consist of the Prime Minister and such number of other Ministers (of whom one shall be the Attorney General).”

Newsday asked government officials what happens during that ten-hour period as there can be no cabinet without a sitting prime minister and attorney general.

A government minister when asked the question said, “Nothing. Nothing will happen.”

Another government source told Newsday there was no reason to be concerned.

“The government will continue to function as it does. The work of the government will go on.”

Minister Marvin Gonzales, who has acted as AG in the past, said he does not believe this poses any problem.

He said it was “normal” for there to be short periods of time where the country does not have a prime minister.

Gonzales added he does not expect the country to be negatively affected in any way.

“The President has acted with dispatch to arrange for the ceremony for the appointment of the prime minister at 10 o'clock (Monday) morning.

“So even though we have a short hiatus, it will not in any way jeopardise the country because at 10 am, the President is going to fill that vacancy and fill the vacancy of an attorney general and the rest of the cabinet.”

He noted a similar thing happens after a general election.

“The term of a government ends at the night of general election. And once there are no contest to the results, the President arranges within the shortest possible time the appointment of a prime minister, attorney general and a cabinet.

“In the last election, that was held up because of court action by the UNC.

"So we literally went for a week without the appointment of a prime minister and a cabinet.

"So this is normal course of business and a couple hours to allow for the transition is not in any way going to impair the country.”