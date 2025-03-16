Nicole Dyer-Griffith recovering from brain tumour surgery

FORMER senator Nicole Dyer-Griffith has completed the surgery to remove a tumour in her brain, and is resting comfortably in the Intensive Care Unit says her husband, former police commissioner and National Transformation Alliance political leader Gary Griffith.

In September 2024, Dyer-Griffith shocked many as she appeared in a video with a bald head to announce she was diagnosed with stage three inflammatory breast cancer in April 2024. In a video post taken in her vehicle and shared to her social media on March 14, she decided to give the public an update and announced the cancer had spread to her brain.

Said she had completed her radiation treatment and was taking hormone suppressants. At a medical check-up, she told her doctors she was getting headaches and, just to be safe, an MRI was scheduled for her.

The former nurse and former Miss Universe TT said she got the MRI results a few days before Carnival to learn she has a tumour in her brain.

Smiling and laughing she said, “When I got the news I was like, ‘You cannot be serious. I mean, oh, for crying out loud, good grief! Give a man a break!’”

She said she prayed and the story of Job kept coming to her mind, so she read the account in the Bible. Job was a servant of God who was blessed for his righteousness. He remained faithful to God even as he was tested – he was afflicted by illness, his wealth and children were taken from him, and his wife pressured him to “curse God and die.” He was later rewarded for his faithfulness.

Dyer-Griffith said, “It speaks to weathering storms and it speaks to your faithfulness, and being tested and really pushing the boundaries and pushing the limits. And in all of that, not losing hope and making sure that your faith is stronger than the tests.”

She said she would have to do surgery and targeted radiation in the coming weeks to address the brain metastasis. She went on to say it was a lot do deal with, but she was up to the challenge.

Responding to a WhatsApp query on March 15, Griffith said the surgery was completed on March 14 in just under five hours. He did not say at which medical institution the surgery was performed.

"She mumbled something like I am the best husband in the world but it could be the anaesthesia talking," he replied jokingly.

In her post Dyer-Griffith said, “It is by my faith that I will be judged. And that will be a testament to God’s grace because it’s only by God’s grace that I can do this and smile and just keep going.”

Her positive attitude was evident as she stepped out on Carnival Tuesday to cross the Queen’s Park Savannah stage with medium mas band K2K Alliance. A message on Facebook said she initially had no intention to play mas this year but her emergence was a statement of defiance and resilience.

She thanked everyone who had kind words and prayers for her and who “lifted her up,” calling them her “family by bond.” She asked them to also pray for her family by blood as many of her relatives were having a difficult time dealing with the situation.

She said they would make the journey together, one step at a time, knowing that they had her back.

