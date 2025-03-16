Ministers decline to speculate on Cabinet changes

The Red House, the seat of Parliament. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

GOVERNMENT ministers are remaining mum on the possibility of any Cabinet changes rumoured to take place after Stuart Young is sworn in as Prime Minister.

Dr Rowley’s last day in office was March 16 and the remaining government MPs have given their backing to Young as Rowley’s replacement.

Young will be sworn in at 9 am on March 17 at President’s House after which he is expected to announce his first Cabinet.

There are reports of changes to the current Cabinet, with several ministries rumoured to be getting new leaders including National Security, Finance and Public Utilities.

Regardless, Young will have to appoint a new Attorney General as Reginald Armour, SC, has resigned after being offered a job as a Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Asked about the rumoured reshuffle, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan tod Newsday on March 16 at the PNM’s rally at Woodford Square, he does not “see what all the hullabaloo is about.”

Sinanan said if there are to be any changes, they will be done in accordance with the law.

“A prime minister can and will appoint his Cabinet as he sees fit in accordance with the Constitution. And that's what we are about. We will do everything according to PNM and TT Constitution. So it's no big deal.”

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, who has been tipped to replace Fitzgerald Hinds as National Security Minister, said he was not bothered by all the rumoured changes.

“When you're in politics, you expect absolutely nothing in order to maintain your sanity, in order to maintain your focus and stability. So I really don't really give much thought to these things.

“Insofar as much as I am told otherwise, I am the Minister of Public Utilities.”

Meanwhile, Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, who has been tipped to be the new AG, said he had no comment.

Asked what he expected under Young, Scotland said, “We expect good things and exciting times.”

Neither Scotland nor Gonzales were prepared to say if they had any conversation with Young about a possible reshuffle.

Asked if ministers will be just as surprised as the public if any changes are announced, Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga said Young has always taken a “collaborative” approach to leadership.

“My experience with Minister Young has been, of course, in his own leadership at his ministry and when he has led as the acting prime minister. He has always been collaborative.

“He has always been the type of person that when in authority will speak to you, give his opinion, but listen to yours as well.”

De Nobriga said he is “very, very excited to see what the future has to hold under Young’s leadership.”

Supporters to Young: Get rid of Hinds, focus on crime

The majority of PNM supporters Newsday spoke with at the rally said Young’s first change should include revoking Hinds’s ministerial appointment and Colm Imbert's appointment as Finance Minister.

There was also a general consensus that crime needs to be at the top of Young's to-do list.

“First thing he needs to do tackle is crime, and moving Hinds is a good start. You can't just talk the talk. You need to walk the walk,” said a young man as his friends shook their heads in agreement.

A woman, standing with a group, said, “People need a sense of security, to feel safe and secure. If we get that, then things can begin to grow in the nation.”

Many who said Young should fire Hinds, also suggested he should focus on “injecting more young blood” into the party and letting older members “take a backseat” for the party’s benefit.

“Them is old horses. They run a good race but it's time to retire and get young blood with energy and new ideas,” a man said.

An elderly couple said it is time the country sees “a grap of young people” in the Cabinet.

“Colm and them need to go. We need to trust the youths and start to mentor them.”

A group of teenagers sitting in the shade under a tree agreed with the couple saying times are different and TT needs leaders who can evolve with the changes.

“I don't like voting for old people. Yes they have the experience, but we need a younger generation to take over. They need to give them a chance to develop and become the public face (of the party),” one of them said.

Others said Young’s focus should be on winning the public’s support.

“It's time grassroots people see benefits for supporting (the PNM). People dying because things getting hard and they responsible for fixing that.

“They need to give people more money and raise salaries. We working like dog in the hot sun and the money ent calculating,” a man said.

Another added, “Just pay people their outstanding wages, settle wage negotiations and that will fix everything. This is an election year so I don’t need to say anything else.”

A woman said Young’s first act should be to ensure transparency by meeting with key stakeholders, including the labour movement, to outline his plan as the country’s new leader.