King’s Baton arrives in Tobago

The King's Baton on display at the residence of the British High Commissioner in March. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

LIVELY music from the Drummers of Tomorrow heralded the arrival of the King’s Baton to Tobago on March 14.

Trinidad and Tobago is the first country to kick off the King’s Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games, which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, 2026. Seventy-four countries are expected to participate in the competition.

TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson, with the colourful baton in her hands, walked out of the departure terminal of the ANR Robinson International Airport around 10.15 am.

She was greeted by Joel Sampson, secretary in the Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport; Wane Clarke, the division’s assistant secretary; TTOC general secretary Annette Knott and officials from the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd.

Henderson, who is also president of the TT Commonwealth Games Association, said the committee felt proud and privileged that TT was selected as the first nation to host the baton.

“We believe it is because we held the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2023 that we were chosen to be the first nation to host the baton,” she said.

Asked about the significance of the baton being in Tobago, Henderson said, “The significance of it being in Tobago is the same as it being in Trinidad. We like to make sure that we share everything that we do between the two islands. Hence the reason why we are here.

“We understand the importance of letting Tobagonians know just the same way Trinis need to know. So we want to also ensure that the young athletes and students in Tobago have an understanding of the Commonwealth.”

Henderson said the Commonwealth Games Federation announced recently it was changing its brand campaign to Commonwealth Sport.

“So it’s moved from a federation to a sports movement and all of that will be communicated to the students as well.”

The small contingent is expected to visit several schools and historic sites. Two-time Paralympic medallist Akeem Stewart and athlete Akanni Hislop are expected to join the contingent.

TTOC secretary general Annette Knott said the group will also visit the Courland Beach Facility.

“What is significant is that tomorrow (March 16), we will go to the Courland Beach Facility and that is a direct legacy of Trinbago 2023 when we had the Commonwealth Games,” she said.

“The facility was built in under four months and it was one of the outstanding facilities of the games. It has continued to be one of the most outstanding beach facilities in the Caribbean.”

Knott thanked the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for its involvement in constructing the facility.

Sampson said the THA will support the Olympic committee in its endeavours.

“We look forward to the athletes going out there next year and putting our best foot forward to showcase to the world that we are not just here to compete but to come out on top,” he said.

Clarke said he was pleased with the work being done by the TTOC, under Henderson and Knotts’ leadership.

“With ladies like these taking the lead, we just have to be a good support and follow. I am extremely proud of them both and Tobago stands here to just be the supporting pillar behind them all,” he said.