Kamla not attending Young swearing in, no legal action yet

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she will not attend the swearing in of Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young as prime minister at the Office of the President, St Ann's, on March 17.

All PNM MPs and senators will be in attendance.

She also said the Opposition will hold its hand on any legal action relating to Young's appointment as prime minister and she is not impressed with subsequent possible changes to the Cabinet.

Persad-Bissessar made these comments to the media during Phagwa celebrations at Petrotrin grounds, Clarke Road, Penal on March 16.

As she spoke, the PNM's presentation of its 41 general election candidates was in full swing at Woodford Square, Port of Spain.

While confirming she received an invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony, Persad-Bissessar said she would not.

"No. I will not attend anything to give legitimacy to something I think is unconstitutional. I do not intend to attend."

On the UNC's threat of a legal challenge against Young's appointment, Persad-Bissessar said, "We have to wait to see under which Section (of the Constitution) Her Excellency (President Christine Kangaloo) has acted. It would be premature at this time to make any statement."

Young will be sworn in as prime minister under the provisions of Section 76 of the Constitution.

On a possible Cabinet reshuffle once Young is prime minister, Persad-Bissessar said, "That is in accordance with the Constitution. Where a new prime minister is sworn in, all ministers demit office.

She added, "So we would expect a new Cabinet to be appointed by the incoming prime minister."

While not wanting to speculate on the possible changes to the Cabinet reported in the media, Persad-Bissessar said, "I get the impression, however, that they are reshuffling the same old pack, with the same old ministers being put in different spaces. That's my feedback but we will know more later."

On March 14, government officials said Section 77 (3) of the Constitution will allow Young as prime minister to make changes to the Cabinet after he has been sworn in.

One question is whether Young, once he is appointed prime minister, retains his current portfolio as energy minister.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert could replacing Young in this post, having acted as energy minister several times during the nine years the PNM has been in office since September 2015.

Some reports claim Imbert could be reassigned as public utilities minister.

High Commissioner to the UK Vishnu Dhanpaul, a former permanent secretary in the Finance Ministry, could replace Imbert as finance minister if he is reassigned to another portfolio.

Another change would be Attorney General Reginald Armour's replacement.

Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, who is currently a Minister in the National Security, is reportedly being considered to replace Armour.

Under the Constitution, a Cabinet comprises a prime minister and an attorney general. Should there be any changes here, this will be addressed immediately after Young's swearing-in.

It also remains to be seen whether National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds retains his post on March 17.

Reports have suggested incumbent Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales could replace Hinds.

Hinds, the Laventille West MP, did not offer himself to be screened as a nominee for any constituency for this year's general election.

THE CONSTITUTION

What Section 76 says:

76 (1) (a) The President shall appoint as Prime Minister "a member of the House of Representatives who is the leader in that House of the party that commands the support of the majority of members of that House."

76 (1) (b) The President shall appoint as Prime Minister "where it appears to him that the party does not have an undisputed leader in the House or that no party commands the support of such a majority, the member of the House of Representatives, who in his judgment, is likely to command the support of the majority of members of that House, and who is willing to accept the office of Prime Minister.

Section 77 of the Constitution allows for other possible ministerial changes

What section 77 says: "A Minister other than the Prime Minister shall vacate his office—

(a) when any person is appointed or re-appointed as Prime Minister;

(b) where for any reason other than a dissolution of Parliament he ceases to be a member of the House from among the members of which he was appointed;

(c) where his appointment is revoked by the President acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister.