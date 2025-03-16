Kamla: COP to join UNC 'coalition'

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Photo by Lincoln Holder

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the Congress of the People (COP) will join the "coalition of interests" it is forming to contest this year's general election.

She made this disclosure to the media at Phagwa celebrations at the Petrotrin Recreation Ground, Penal, on March 16.

Persad-Bissessar repeated the UNC is ready whenever the election is called; has screened all its nominees; and will announce its candidates in due course.

She said, "We are in final talks with the COP. That will be finalised by Tuesday (March 18)."

Asked if she was speaking directly with her former cabinet colleague and COP political leader Prakash Ramadhar about the COP joining the UNC's "coalition of interest," Persad-Bissessar said, "Members of his party and my party have been in discussions."

She added, "They have already indicated they will join our coalition of interests. We welcome them."

Persad-Bissessar hinted the UNC could announce its slate of candidates after its talks with the COP on March 18.

When asked if Ramadhar would contest the St Augustine constituency, currently represented by the UNC's Khadijah Ameen. Persad-Bissessar said, "We already have a (UNC) candidate for St Augustine."

When asked the question again, Persad-Bissessar said, "That is left to be seen. Discussions are ongoing."

Possible opportunities for Ramadhar to contest the election as a candidate could arise for the constituencies of Chaguanas West, Cumuto/Manzanilla, Tabaquite or Mayaro.

The incumbent MPs for the former two, Dinesh Rambally and Dr Rai Ragbir, withdrew their nominations in protest over the direction of the UNC.

The incumbents of the latter two, Anita Haynes-Alleyne and Rushton Paray, were screened by the party.

Rambally, Ragbir, Haynes-Alleyne and Paray have publicly questioned Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the UNC to victory in the election.

Outgoing Naparima MP Rodney Charles, who is not standing for re-election, has expressed the same view.

On December 12, Persad-Bissessar met with representatives of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), Movement for National Development (MND), COP , Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU), Public Services Association (PSA), Postal Workers Union and the Fire Services Association to discuss a coalition against the PNM.

A subsequent "coalition of interests" was established between the UNC, PEP, Laventille Outreach for Vertical Enrichment (LOVE) leader Lennox Smith and some members of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM).

The OWTU has presented two candidates, Ernesto Kesar and Clyde Elder, to contest La Brea and Point Fortin under a UNC logo.

PEP and LOVE may contest constituencies in west Trinidad and Laventille respectively under a similar arrangement.

Since last July, the National Transformation Alliance; Honesty, Opportunity, Performance and Empowerment (HOPE); and COP had been in talks to form a coalition. The three parties signed signed a memorandum of understanding last year.

Kirt Sinnette was interim COP political leader at that time.

Ramadhar withdrew the COP from this arrangement when he was reappointed its political leader this year.

In January, NTA political leader Gary Griffith said Ramadhar's decision to withdraw the COP from the MOU with the NTA and HOPE was part of a plan for Ramadhar to persuade the UNC to give him a safe seat to contest in the election, in exchange for creating the illusion of a UNC-COP alliance, convincing non-partisan voters to indirectly support the UNC through the COP, help the UNC win 21 seats and then disregard the non-partisan voters once the UNC forms the government.

Ramadhar has dismissed Griffith's comments.

Kamla: Sandals hotel an election gimmick

Persad-Bissessar scoffed at Rowley's comments at the commemoration of the practical completion of the ANR Robinson International Airport's new terminal in Tobago on March 15, about the Sandals Group coming back to Tobago to look at building a hotel there.

She described the possibility of Sandals coming to Tobago as an election gimmick.

"It's all sandals, scandals all over again."

Persad-Bissessar said, "That will not happen in my lifetime under the PNM."

She was unfazed about the presence of former UNC member, attorney Larry Lalla, SC, at the PNM 's convention that was taking place simultaneously.

Persad-Bissessar said it was a free country.

Lalla recently resigned from the UNC, expressing concern about its direction.

In a newspaper opinion on February 20, Lalla said because the Constitution has evolved from the 1962 (Independence) to the 1972 version, the interpretation of Section 76 (1) (a) and (b), does not mean Rowley has to resign as PM and PNM political leader for Young to be regarded as the legitimate prime minister.

Lalla added this evolution showed the framers of the Constitution clearly envisaged a scenario where "the person holding the office of prime minister could be someone apart from the political leader of the party with the majority of seats in the House of Representatives."