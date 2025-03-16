India beat WI comfortably in Masters final

India Masters celebrate a wicket against West Indies. -

RAIPUR: Ambati Rayudu struck a scintillating half century to lead India Masters to a comfortable six-wicket victory over the West Indies Masters to claim the inaugural International Masters League (IML) title here on Sunday.

Lendl Simmons scored 57 off 41 balls with five fours and a six, while Dwayne Smith made 45 off 35 balls inclusive of six fours and two sixes, as the West Indies Masters posted 148 for seven off their 20 overs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Vinay Kumar (3-26) and Shahbaz Nadeem (2-12) delivered impressive spells to help restrict the visitors after they were sent in to bat.

Rayudu then starred with a brilliant 74 off 50 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, as India Masters cruised to 149 for four in 17.1 overs.

Sachin Tendulkar scored 25 at the top of the order, while Yuvraj Singh and Stuart Binny finished on 13 not out and 16 not out respectively, to see the home side over the finish line.

Ashley Nurse was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 2-22.