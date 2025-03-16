How Carnival events benefit students, schools: Feteing for the future

St Mary's College in Port of Spain undergoes painting in preparation for the 2024/2025 school term. - File photo

FOR many secondary schools, their Carnival fete is the highlight of the fundraising calendar and has become some of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Carnival season.

But have you ever wondered how the funds raised at these popular events benefit the students or the schools themselves?

Sunday Newsday spoke to representatives from four schools across the country, whose fetes have been long-established, to gain insight into how the money has been spent over a ten-year period.

Queen's Royal College's (QRC) Old Boys’ Association (OBA) secretary Rudolph Hanamji said Fete Royal has significantly benefitted the school.

"The fete continues to annually reinforce the brand that is QRC. It also places the necessary spotlight on the school and its ongoing needs."

Hanamji said the school's fete serves as a reminder to the old boys, parents, stakeholders and the wider public that QRC is in need of financial and non-financial support.

"The Ministry of Education is unable to meet the full needs of the school.

"⁠The fete is the best way to have a broad public conversation about the school and its needs and achievements."

At this years Fete Royal, soca icon Machel Montano donated $250,000 to the school.

On February 17, OBA president Kenrick Harrinauth said the donation would be used to bring its existing labs "up to standard."

"That will encourage better educational learning and opportunities for the students."

Additionally, Harrinauth said all funds raised from the event would help renovate the lecture room in the science block. He said the aim was to complete the renovations before the end of the year.

Newsday asked Hanamji what has specifically been done for the school with the use of the funds. He said several projects and interventions were undertaken.

"There has been academic investments through international geography trips, annual leadership training and bursaries for student.

"In terms of extra-curricular support, the fete funds help with the annual Penn State relay team travel costs as well as football and cricket coaching costs. We also help with the steelpan ensemble travel costs."

Hanamji said other student needs are also taken into consideration.

"We sometimes fund personal requests for those who require amelioration support and medical support.

He added that numerous infrastructure maintenance and development has taken place.

"We have paved the front courtyard, fixed corridor lighting, cleaned and repainted the school, refurbish the benches and now the ongoing science block restoration."

Based on Newsday's calculations from financial information provided by Hanamji, Fete Royal has earned between $3 million-$4.2 million per year, over the last ten years.

Based on projected profits after expenses, the fete earns $1 million-$1.4 million per year.

"⁠Over the last ten years, we have invested over $3 million in cash and in-kind support – which includes monies from Fete Royal and other revenues the OBA earns – membership fees, Chefs Royal and donations."

Trinity College, Moka is also home to one of the longest-running school fetes in the country, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Former vice-principal and chairperson of the Soka in Moka committee Janice Richards said the fete remains the largest fundraiser for the school.

"The funds have been used in the past to repaint the school, upgrade security systems and refurbish the office, bathroom and the sixth form block.

"We also added furniture and helped the football and table tennis teams."In January, the school's football team gained promotion to the premiership division of the Secondary Schools' Football League, after a few years in the championship division.

Richards said while the fete has been long-standing, since covid19, it has experienced some financial hardship.

Yet, the committee has remained steadfast in their commitment to the school and its needs.

She said, "In the last ten years, we have donated over $3 million to the school. The school needs a lot of work.

"But we wait for the school to say what their needs are. We don't just give them things. If they speak about security, we help them with that, if they want something infrastructure-wise, we help with that."

Richards said over the next year they will continue to work on the school's security systems.

St Mary's College can boast of having the most sought-after school fete at present. With a $1,700 price range for its ticket and having over 3,000 people in attendance, the fete is estimated to have made over $6 million in revenue this year.

With other schools earning between $30-$40 million in revenue over the last ten years, it is Newsday's projection that St Mary's College has earned well over $50 million within the ten year period.

Roberto Ramirez, director of St Mary's College Alumni Foundation however did not reveal any of the fete's financial information.

"Like any other reasonable private entity we will not publish our confidential financials for the world to see," he said.

Ramirez said the funds from Fete with the Saints is used to assist in meeting "recurrent and capital expenditure" at the school.

"We have refurbished the chemistry, biology and physics labs, installed a new transformer to facilitate air conditioning at the school and fixed the toilets.

"We have also repainted the school and have done significant structural work on the building."Ramirez said not all projects were done using funding from the school's fete, but rather with money from sponsors and through other fundraising ventures.

In South, Presentation College, San Fernando has held its Prestige all-inclusive fete for the last 14 years.

It is organised and ran by the Prestige Past Students Foundation (PPSF).

Ainsley Welch, chairman of the PPSF, said the fete has helped the school through numerous capital projects and helping to offset the school's expenses.

"We have converted the classrooms to smart ones and helped with the construction of a new dean's office.

"We have also renovated the labs and fixed the tennis court as well as the Union Hall Sports Ground. Air condition units have also been added as well as a new school bus."

Welch said over the last ten years, the fete has generated approximately $32 million.

"Of that $32 million, we have contributed over $6 million to the school in the last ten years."