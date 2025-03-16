Hitlal scores in stoppage time as Army beat Police 2-1

Defence Force central defender Jelani Peters. (via TTPFL) -

Defence Force needed a Kendell Hitlal second-half stoppage time winner to defeat Miscellaneous Police FC 2-1 to stay perfect after 12 rounds in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League tier one at the Phase Two La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Arima on March 14.

The clash of lawmen was expected to be a high-scoring game but both teams lacked the finishing quality in front of goal. After a goalless first period, the match seemed to be heading for a draw until Jelani Peters opened the scoring for the army/ coast guard combination in the 66th minute.

A Curtis Gonzales free-kick met the lanky defender Peters who rose above his defender to head past an outstretched goalkeeper Adrian Foncette for the one-nil lead. Police FC found some life and were rewarded in the 80th minute. National utility player Joevin Jones sped down the right flank and his cross bounced off Army`s defender Isaiah Garcia and into his own net for the 1-1 equaliser.

Police FC thought they were going to be the first team for the season to drop points off Defence Force but, Hitlal had other ideas. He timed his run perfectly to latch on to a cross on the top of the box to side-foot past a diving Foncette for the 2-1 game winner.

Defence Force moved onto a perfect 36 points from 12 matches whilst Miscellaneous Police remain on 22 points.

In the previous match, home team La Horquetta Rangers needed a stoppage-time winner from Kesean St Rose to edge Caledonia AIA 3-2. Caledonia`s Kiron Manswell scored a first-half brace (6th, 33rd) but it was not enough to overcome Rangers who had three different scorers (Isaiah Lee (12th penalty), Josiah Edwards (17th) and Kesean St Rose (90+3).

On March 16, there will be a double-header at the St James Police Barracks with 1976 FC Phoenix coming up against Point Fortin Civic at 5pm. Then, AC PoS will face the bottom-placed Eagles FC from 7 pm.