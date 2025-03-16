Glamorgan, West Side Stars unbeaten in U17 volleyball

THE Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) has announced the start of the 2025 season, with the U17 Development Tournament, part of the West Side Stars – Russell Mc Kend Development Tournament.

The event began on March 15 at Chaguanas North Secondary School, Helen Street, Lange Park.

The tournament features six teams in the girls' category, divided into two competitive groups:

Group A comprises JMVP 1, West Side Stars (WSS) and Karasu while Group B includes JMVP 2, Southern United (SUVA) and Glamorgan.

In Group A, Glamorgan had a good start to the tournament with wins over JMVP 2 (15-3, 15-6) AND SUVA (15-4, 15-4). JMVP 2 defeated SUVA 15-0, 15-0.

In Group B, WSS notched wins over Karasu (15-6, 15-12) and JMVP 1 (15-10, 15-13). JMVP 1 kept Karasu winless with a 15-10, 15-14 result over them.

All teams will advance to the quarter-final phase where JMVP 1 will face JMVP 2 and Karasu will compete against SUVA. Undefeated teams Glamorgan and WSS will progress directly to the semifinals.

The tournament will resume next Saturday with boys' matches set to begin.

Additionally, the federation will host beach volleyball events at the Ato Boldon Stadium sand courts on Sundays throughout March.

The Indoor U17 tournament is designed for athletes born on or after January 1, 2010, and is a crucial step in the TTVF’s bid for World Championship qualification. The winning club will have the opportunity to nominate a head coach for the national programme, contingent on meeting the federation’s certification and competency criteria.

This initiative, spearheaded by TTVF president Daymian Stewart, aims to empower community coaches and foster a fair and politically neutral development environment.

Under this new system, coaches Deon Hutchinson and Curtis Burkett led national U19 teams to silver medals at the CAZOVA Championship in Jamaica last year.

Stewart, who attended the tournament's opening day, expressed his enthusiasm for the future of volleyball. He highlighted the need to expand participation and connect youth with opportunities in the sport. The venue is equipped with a state-of-the-art sports court to support ongoing development, with plans for similar facilities in each educational district. An additional TTVF-supported facility also exists in Aranguez.

Stewart emphasised the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders for the benefit of young athletes and expressed gratitude to those who share his vision for development.

