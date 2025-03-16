Freeport woman kidnapped, $3.5m demanded

POLICE are investigating the suspected kidnapping of a Chase Village woman for ransom.

According to initial reports, on March 15, just after 1 pm, a Maraval man reported that at about 8.14 pm on March 14, the victim, his girlfriend, told him she was on her way to purchase a meal.

Reports said the man later received a call from her number. On the phone was an unknown male voice, telling him, “We have your girlfriend.”

The caller then hung up.

About 10 minutes later, the man again received a call from another number and an unknown male caller demanded $3.5 million for her return. The boyfriend was also told, “If you don’t believe us check and you will find her car in Mt Hope carpark.”

The boyfriend was directed to a carpark at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Reports said the boyfriend frantically tried to contact her before making a report to the police.

Investigators recovered the woman’s car at the hospital’s carpark and they checked to see if she was admitted to the facility.

The Anti-Kidnapping Unit was contacted and investigations continue.