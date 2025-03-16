Footed ferns

Rabbit’s foot fern. -

JUDY MARYOUNG-ST MARTIN

FERNS are plants that have fronds instead of leaves, do not have flowers and reproduce by spores instead of seeds. Footed ferns, have fuzzy creeping rhizomes (modified stems) which grow on top of the soil and which are used for absorbing moisture and nutrients.

Some well-known species of footed ferns, all belonging to the genus Davallia, are the rabbit’s foot fern, deer’s foot fern and squirrel’s foot fern.

Of these, my favourite is the rabbit’s foot fern. It is a perennial with lacy, graceful fronds, is one of the easiest ferns to grow and can take a bit of neglect. From time to time during the year the plant will stop sending out new fronds but will later rejuvenate. Dead fronds can be pruned as they appear but no other pruning is necessary.

All ferns generally need the same care: water, warmth and shade. Rabbit’s foot fern grows best in humid conditions. It likes bright and indirect sunlight as too much sun will scorch the leaves.

>

By putting your fern in the right spot and keeping an eye on it, you can grow your fern to its full potential and keep it around for years to come. The rabbit’s foot fern can live for ten years or even longer once you establish a good watering routine. With its creeping habit, the rabbit’s foot fern makes elegant hanging baskets.

The plant does not need frequent repotting and should be encouraged to overgrow the pots a little but when overgrowth is excessive, the rhizomes should be pruned. To propagate, take cuttings from healthy rhizomes which cling to the sides of the pot. Take a piece about three inches long, make sure to have at least one stem and frond per cutting and place it in some soil.

Plastic containers tend to allow for a more even distribution of water than clay pots, but clay pots are sturdier and may last longer. I have my rabbit’s foot ferns in clay pots and they have been there for many years.

My rabbit’s foot fern draws attention to anyone visiting my home. It is a conversation starter and is admired by many. I had two ferns on pedestals indoors and they fared very well; they looked beautiful, lush and green. They were in a bright spot, not in direct sunlight and I watered them once or twice per week and they flourished. This fern carries a backstory of luck and prosperity in the tapestry of folklore, it is truly one to have as part of your garden collection. Get a rabbit’s foot fern and you will be glad you did.

These beautiful lacy fronds can also be used to bring out your artistic talents. Put two or three fronds to dry between some newspapers and put a heavy object upon it. A heavy book will do. Leave for one week to ten days, then test your creativity.

I had an old mirror, spray painted the frame in silver and put some adhesive paper as the background. I also added some gold ribbons around the frame. I stuck the fronds with glue and silicone on the adhesive paper.

>

You can also use the rhizomes to enhance your collage. It is a nice way to use your plants creatively. I was pleasantly surprised at the outcome.

References: www.gardenexpress.com, www.thespruce.com and Wikipedia.

For further information contact the Eastern Horticultural Club at 369-3310, 720-2698 or easternhorticultural@hotmail.com The Club meets the first Saturday of every month (except public holidays) at 3 pm at the YWCA, Gordon Street, St Augustine.

The Eastern Horticultural Club Plant and Garden Show “My Garden, My Peace” Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May at WASA Sports Club, Farm Road, St Joseph, 9 am to 5 pm daily. Contact 263-3866.