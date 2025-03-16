EMA recognises women for environmental advocacy

Nadra Nathai-Gyan.

CHAIRMAN of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) Nadra Nathai-Gyan said for decades women have overcome significant barriers to achieve remarkable success and playing a crucial role in ensuring the sustainability of the planet.

Speaking at the EMA Women in the Environment awards ceremony at the Hilton on March 14. Nathai-Gyan announced that 30 women and five special awardees would be celebrated for their unwavering commitment to protecting and preserving the environment.

"You are eco-warriors, an inspiration to us all."

The number 30 holds special significance, aligning with the EMA's 30th anniversary. The choice to recognise women who have dedicated 30 years or more to conservation was intentional and the event also recognised March 8, International Women's Day.

Nathai-Gyan said the recognition was not based solely on gender but on the invaluable contributions these women have made to the environment.

"Here today, we have women who embody resilience and perseverance in various categories, including environmental leadership, climate action, environmental conservation, environmental justice and education for sustainability."

She said the awards were not just accolades but tributes to the inspiring efforts of those who motivate others to become better versions of themselves.

Nathai-Gyan praised the honourees for their diverse roles, whether leading grassroots initiatives, developing groundbreaking technologies, or advocating for policy changes to protect ecosystems.

"One voice, one action can make a profound and powerful difference."

United Nations Resident Coordinator Joanna Kazana reflected on the longstanding and "fruitful partnership" between the UN and TT over the past 30 years.

She said it demonstrates the power of international collaboration, mentioning key historical moments. Kazana said the EMA was created 30 years ago through a partnership between the government and the UNDP. She praised the EMA for what she believes is a stronger agency that manages the country's environment, providing leadership in environmental care, technical skill and research.

Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, a recipient of a special award, described the country's rich biodiversity as "amazing" and said it is an integral part of TT’s blessings.

"Our honourees today include environmental scientists who have been studying biodiversity and coastal resilience with meticulous dedication, advocates who have raised awareness about environmental justice and community leaders who have worked with marginalised populations to ensure access," Beckles said.

Monica Lessey, a former agricultural officer and consultant coordinator of the Atlantic Community Environment Programme, expressed her honour at being recognised for her advocacy work dating back to the 1970s.

She said her current efforts with the Atlantic Community involve introducing solar energy, solar-powered hydroponics and soil-based agriculture to schools.

Lessey said she observed a positive shift in attitudes toward the environment, especially among youth, who are increasingly aware of the need for sustainable practices.

"There’s a big shift with youth: it’s their world, and they are going to take it forward. We’ve had a few young people come forward and share their views on what we’re doing."

She added young people are often surprised to learn that agriculture can be solar-powered and many have even integrated solar energy into their homes and communities.

"I have full confidence youth are going to take it forward: the essence of my work has always been about influencing people. My job is education, extension and sharing information.

"I’ve worked through the millipede bug crisis, locust infestations, and other challenges. In itself, it has been rewarding because you see the benefits of the work, particularly through sustainable biological control."

Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, CEO of Community Mobilisation and Development at the Emancipation Support Committee for over 20 years, echoed Lessey’s sentiments.

She expressed her honour at being recognised for her 30 years of work in environmental advocacy.

"What I believe is most important is the value of the work we’ve been doing collectively for so many years. It wasn’t easy when we first started—it wasn’t something everyone understood or supported."

She also recognised a positive shift in public attitudes toward environmental issues but believes the fight continues.

"In the beginning, it was a real struggle, particularly as we were part of the non-governmental sector. But now, we’ve been able to advocate successfully and get the government to recognise the importance of sustaining our environment."

Uzoma-Wadada emphasised the importance of advocating for policies that support the sustainable development of both communities and the environment.

"I believe the world is finally waking up to what we once saw coming. It is now here and there’s no choice but to make the right decisions for sustainability and the survival of our planet."

She also highlighted the need for more environmental education in schools.

"Environmental practices are now making their way into schools. Our young people are more conscious than ever about the environment and climate change. Whether in schools or through other channels, they are accessing the information they need. But, of course, there’s always room for further progress," Uzoma-Wadada concluded.