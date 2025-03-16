El Dorado man dead after bar fight

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the circumstances that led to a man being stabbed to death outside a bar in El Dorado.

Around 2.55 pm on March 15, police on patrol near the Macoya Market, on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, were stopped by a man driving a Kia K2700 truck.

He told police he was taking a man he found lying the pavement with stab wound to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, Mt Hope.

Police escorted him to the hospital, but the man was pronounced dead minutes after getting there.

Enquiries revealed around 2.45 pm, the man, 53-year-old Abdullah “Ben Boy” Reid of St Cecelia Road, El Dorado, was standing outside a bar in his community, liming with some people.

>

While there, police say Reid got into an altercation with another man.

The duo began fighting and Reid was stabbed once in the left side of his neck.

The owner of the bar ordered the men to leave and Reid ran off, heading east along the Eastern Main Road.

Video footage of the incident showed him crossing the road before collapsing on the pavement and being helped by passers-by.

W/PC Maraj-Suraj, Insp Beepot, Sgt Ramoutar, and W/Cpl Thompson responded to the murder while W/PC White has been assigned to lead the investigation.