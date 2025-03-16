Duke: I was never against Sandals, just its methodology

PDP political leader Watson Duke. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke says he was never against Sandals Resorts International constructing a hotel in Tobago.

He said he was against the methodology used to establish the brand on the island six years ago.

In his address at the practical completion of the new terminal at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point, Tobago, on March 15, outgoing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed he had spoken to Sandals’ executive chairman Adam Stewart about the possibility of returning to the island to build a hotel.

He said Stewart was willing to resume talks with the government on the issue.

Sandals withdrew plans to build a hotel in Tobago six years ago, owing to negative publicity, including environmental concerns.

Rowley pleaded with Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to be a part of the discussion with incoming Prime Minister Stuart Young and Stewart when the latter comes to Tobago.

He also urged Tobagonians to embrace the hotel if a decision is taken to construct it.

Responding to Rowley’s appeal during a tour of the new terminal, Duke told reporters, “I was never against Sandals. I was against the methodology used to build Sandals. And I will always be against that methodology where the government finances and builds everything and then asks Sandals to come and operate it and then put our people as waiter boys and waiter girls.”

He continued, “We don’t want to build a nation of waiter boys and waiter girls. We want to build a nation of forward-thinking people, people who are prime minister material, people who are leadership material and people who can take Tobago to the next level.

“Until I see our people taking the high jobs in Sandals and commanding the economic heights of our country, I would be continuously arguing for that. Tobagonians need to command the heights of our economy and be the leaders and not the tail bearers. I am totally against that.”

Duke said if Sandals can guarantee that Tobagonians will be trained for the highest jobs in the hotel, “I am totally for it. And if Sandals come and spend their money and build their hotel, I am all for it.”

He also said he is willing to meet with Young and Stewart.

“We are all for development. But development must be on terms that benefit the people of Tobago and see the rise of Tobagonians, not with Tobagonians holding up the lowly end of the employment ladder as bell boys, bell girls and water fetchers. We don’t want that kind of work for our people.”

Asked about the new terminal, Duke believes the ceremony was held to unofficially launch the PNM’s campaign for the upcoming general election.

“I would say that this practical airport’s opening is a very lovely opening except I think it is bordering on the PNM launching their campaign today (March 15) and tomorrow (March 16)...They will hit the ground. So, today I say it is a campaign launch.”

He claimed the two PNM-controlled Tobago seats are “dicey.”

Duke said, “The message to Tobagonians are we (PNM) have delivered the airport, sea ferry and it’s up to Duke and Farley to populate the airport now with people coming to Sandals and other big name hotels. That, to me, is a master stroke by Dr Keith Rowley.”

He alleged that over the past ten years, the government spent approximately $600 billion.

“If they spent $2 billion on Tobago, $1 billion for the two ferries and $1 billion for this (new airport), I think it is money well spent and more could have been spent to develop other areas of Tobago. So that must be viewed in its correct context. Two billion out of $600 billion, it might be a drop in the bucket but we welcome it nonetheless.”

Nevertheless, Duke described the terminal as a magnificent project.

“It’s a bit late, but it’s a wonderful project. It’s a thing of beauty and I think all Tobagonians, once they begin to use it, will appreciate the forward thinking of the Prime Minister. He must be given some level of commendation for that.”