Derrel Garcia's double sees Jabloteh past Central FC

San Juan Jabloteh forward Derrel Garcia. - TTPFL/FILE PHOTO

A brace from 18-year-old striker Derrel “Zum Zum” Garcia saw San Juan Jabloteh climb into second place on the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League tier-one standings, after they defeated MIC Central FC 4-2 at the Arima Velodrome on March 15.

Jaheim Faustin sent the San Juan team ahead by scoring past Central FC goalkeeper Levi Hernandez in the 33rd minute. So it remained until the half-time break.

Central FC’s Jamal Neptune drew level in the 60th minute, but Garcia restored Jabloteh’s advantage when he found the back of the net six minutes later. However, Kadeem Corbin pulled it back for Central FC in the 67th to tie things up at two goals each.

Andell Fraser replaced goal scorer Faustin in the 69th and his introduction reaped instant reward. Fraser scored two minutes after his entry and Garcia bagged his double in the 83rd to snare three precious points in their first fixture after the Carnival break.

In the earlier match at the same venue, Club Sando shut out Prison Service 3-0. Shackiel Henry sent them ahead as early in as the fourth minute before Keron Cornwall added another in the 13th.

Club Sando held on to their two-goal advantage heading into half-time. When play resumed, Cornwall got on the scoresheet once more when he shot past Prisons’ custodian Kahlil Oliver in the 60th.

Matches continued after press time at Ken Cooke Grounds in St James on March 16 with AC Port of Spain taking on Tobago’s FC Phoenix and Point Fortin Civic up against the lowly FC Eagles.