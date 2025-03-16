Browne: UK did not consult with TT before visa decision

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, right, and UK High Commissioner to TT Jon Dean after a meeting at the ministry on March 14. -

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said the United Kingdom did not discuss its decision to impose a visa on Trinidad and Tobago citizens with the ministry before making the decision.

He said the ministry was told about it on March 10, two days before High Commissioner Jon Dean announced the UK’s decision to impose an immediate visa requirement for TT nationals.

In response to a WhatsApp message from Newsday on March 16, asking whether he could confirm or deny a visit from a UK Home Office team to discuss immigration concerns, Browne responded,

“On February 10, I facilitated a meeting with the UK High Commissioner, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, TT's Chief Immigration Officer, and two officers from the Home Office.

"One of the topics discussed was the asylum application process and their observation that there was an increase of applicants who arrived from TT. There was no discussion of prospective visa imposition.

“The introduction of a visa regime was not discussed, in advance, by the UK with TT. We received a notification of their decision on Monday, March 10.”

He has since formally complained to Dean about the decision.

Browne was also asked about Caricom’s response to the recent announcement that several regional countries could face travel restrictions from the US.

“Regarding prospective US entry restrictions to certain nations, these are matters that continue to be monitored and discussed by Caricom Council for Foreign and Community Relations (Cofcor) ministers and at other levels of Caricom.”

Browne said TT has been working closely with the US on a wide range of matters.

“Our collaborations remain respectful and productive and have been recently further enhanced at certain levels. I have been hosting a regular, informal dialogue with the senior officers of the US Embassy in Port of Spain, and these interactions have helped both sides to remain well informed of key developments and progress.

“We have found our counterparts on the US side to be engaging, very focused on open communication, and receptive of our perspectives and priorities. The relationship is being responsibly managed and expanded, in the best interest of our respective peoples.”