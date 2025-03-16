Affieza Ogeer: Muslim women can play influential roles in various sectors

Former president of the ASJA Ladies Association Affieza Ogeer says Islam’s teachings on justice, compassion, and responsibility have shaped her vision and actions. - Photos courtesy Affieza Ogeer

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Former president of the ASJA Ladies Association Affieza Ogeer has dedicated her life to leadership, service, and empowerment.

And as a devout Muslim, Ogeer insists that her faith has been the cornerstone of her approach to leadership.

“Islam’s teachings on justice, compassion, and responsibility have shaped my vision and actions,” she told WMN.

“My leadership style is deeply influenced by the values of fairness and service to others, ensuring that my contributions are always rooted in ethical principles.”

>

She said navigating leadership as a Muslim woman came with its challenges, but she faced them with resilience.

“Like many women in leadership, I have faced challenges and misconceptions. However, I have always approached these obstacles with grace and determination. Breaking barriers requires perseverance, confidence, and a commitment to excellence, demonstrating that Muslim women can and should play influential roles in various sectors.”

Born in 1949 in San Juan Barataria, Ogeer’s path was shaped by education, hard work, and a passion for community service.

A retired administrator in the insurance sector, Ogeer started her education at Aranguez Islamia School before moving on to San Juan Secondary School, where she studied up to the GCE level. During her teenage years, she worked school vacation jobs at Kirpalani’s (a chain of general stores across Trinidad which specialised in gifts and household products), gaining valuable experience.

“My parents were active members of the Real Street ASJA Jamaat, and I followed in their footsteps, eventually being elected treasurer of the ladies group, which focused on helping the less fortunate in our community,” Ogeer told WMN.

This early exposure to leadership and service ignited her passion for making a difference.

Having initially pursued a career in healthcare, part of her dream of becoming a nurse was fulfilled when she was offered a position with the Ministry of Health, Port of Spain General Hospital, as the matron’s secretary and later at the dietitian’s office.

“The experience gained led me to the insurance industry health sector as a clerk typist," Ogeer said.

>

“I wanted more and decided to pursue my studies in insurance.”

Driven by this ambition and thirst for knowledge, Ogeer earned numerous certifications and designations in the industry.

“I retired as manager of the health department and further served the company for another three years as a consultant training staff locally and regionally.”

Together with her professional training and development, Ogeer attended several skills training programmes offered by the Young Women’s Christian Association and the University of the West Indies. She also pursued an events management course certified by the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business and later completed a training course in caring for the elderly, which was offered by the Ministry of Education at the time.

But despite a demanding professional life, she remained committed to her family and community.

A proud mother of four daughters and a grandmother of six, Ogeer said that balancing work and family has been challenging.

“Time management, a strong support system, and self-care played crucial roles in maintaining a fulfilling personal and professional life,” she said.

Although wearing many caps, Ogeer’s dedication extended ever further as she actively engaged in community service.

>

“My passion to help others compelled me to be actively in voluntary community service – various positions in the Ansa McAl Credit Union, the Home for the Aged in central and the ASJA – Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association,” she said.

Today, she remains deeply involved in charitable and volunteer work as she is passionate about initiatives that support women’s education, social welfare, and empowerment and ensuring seniors are treated with dignity and respect.

“For me, community service is not just an obligation – it is a means of uplifting others and creating lasting change.”

Asked about her journey into leadership, Ogeer said it was shaped by her strong background in administration and her deep commitment to service.

“From an early age, I was drawn to roles that allowed me to contribute meaningfully to my community. My career in the insurance sector refined my organisational skills, financial acumen, and ability to navigate complex challenges, skills that proved invaluable in my leadership roles within ASJA and beyond.”

So what exactly motivated her to take on leadership roles?

“A deep-rooted sense of duty to uplift and empower those around me. As a leader within the ASJA Ladies Association and the ASJA Education Board, I played a pivotal role in fostering opportunities for women and advocating for educational initiatives that benefit the Muslim community and society at large,” she said without hesitation.

To young women aspiring to leadership, Ogeer offered this advice: “Believe in yourself and your ability to make a difference. Leadership is about service, and when you lead with sincerity and dedication, success will follow.

"I encourage young women to pursue education, build strong networks, and seek mentorship to navigate their professional and community-driven aspirations.”

>

Ogeer envisions a future where women have equal opportunities to lead and excel. When asked about her ultimate dream for women and girls in Trinidad and Tobago, she shared,

“I envision a society where women have equal opportunities to lead, excel, and contribute without barriers. Continued advocacy, policy reforms, and support systems are necessary to further women’s representation in leadership roles.

“To all women and girls – know your worth, embrace your strength, and never be afraid to lead. You have the power to shape the future and inspire change. Let us continue to uplift one another and build a world where women thrive in every sphere.”