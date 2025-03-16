2 killed in police-involved shootings

- File photo

WHAT began as a business transaction in St Joseph on March 15, ended with a man being shot dead by police in Las Lomas after a company salesman was robbed at gunpoint.

Around 9 am on March 15, the salesman, driving a silver Honda City, met with a customer at Rafferty Street, St Joseph, to deliver a quantity of tools.

The suspect paid for the tools, but as the salesman was about to stamp the receipt, the suspect pointed a gun to the back of salesman’s head.

The suspect announced a robbery and then stole the man’s personal phone, a blue Samsung A03 cellphone valued $900; his company assigned phone, a Redmi Poco valued $1500; $2300 cash, and the company's car, a silver Honda City valued $125,000.

The salesman went to the St Joseph Police Station and told police the car had a functioning GPS system.

>

After speaking with the company that installed the GPS, police were able to locate and track the car to Las Lomas.

Central Division Task Force police, who were doing an anti-crime operation in the area, co-ordinated with the Central Division Gang Unit and were tasked with intercepting the car.

They went to Santa Monica Drive West, St Helena, where they saw the car parked in a yard with the doors open.

Police approached the car and saw a man standing near the right front door.

They announced themselves as police and the man looked in their direction before pointing a gun at them, firing several shots.

Officers fired seven shots after fearing their lives were in immediate danger and in keeping with the police's Use of Force Policy.

The man tried to flee, but fell during a short chase and was found suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died.

Crime scene investigators found found a Tanfoglio 9mm pistol with seven live rounds and nine spent shells near the man.

The salesman positively identified the stolen car and a black bag with the two cell phones and his wallet.

>

Police also found the tools the salesman went to deliver to the suspect a short distance away from the car. The police, with the assistance of the Canine Unit, then searched a nearby home and found 401 grams of marijuana.

The resident was subsequently arrested.

The operation was coordinated by Snr Supt Carthy, Supt Glodon, Asp Dipchand, Insp Petti, and supervised by Sgt Samuel and Ag/Cpl Phillip.

There was also a police-involved shooting in the San Juan area hours later, but police are yet to confirm details of the incident.

Newsday understands two men shot at the police during a confrontation. Police shot back and one man was injured while the other escaped by running into some nearby bushes.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police are still searching for the man who escaped.