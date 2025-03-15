Why rest of Caribbean needs Cuba

Some of the Cuban nurses who arrived in TT to assist treating covid patients. - File photo courtesy Cuban News Agency

TONYA KERR

THE CARIBBEAN is a region defined by shared histories, cultural ties, and mutual economic and social dependencies. Among these relationships, Cuba stands out as a crucial partner for many Caribbean nations.

Despite political tensions, particularly from the US, the reality remains that Cuba plays an essential role in the region’s healthcare, education, disaster response, and economic stability. For the rest of the Caribbean, maintaining strong ties with Cuba is not just a matter of solidarity, it is a necessity for sustainable development.

Cuba is globally recognised for its world-class medical training and international medical missions. Through its "Henry Reeve Brigade" and other medical programmes, Cuba has sent thousands of doctors and nurses across the Caribbean, providing essential healthcare services where local systems fall short.

Many countries in the region, including Jamaica, TT, and St Vincent and the Grenadines, rely on Cuban medical professionals to staff hospitals and clinics, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

During the covid19 pandemic, Cuban doctors were at the forefront of the Caribbean’s response, travelling to several countries to support overwhelmed healthcare systems. Even before the pandemic, Cuba’s medical assistance was vital for countries with limited healthcare resources.

The US government’s pressure on Caribbean nations to abandon these medical programmes ignores the real-life impact on people who rely on Cuban expertise for essential care.

Education is another sector where Cuba plays a transformative role. The country has offered thousands of scholarships to Caribbean students, particularly in medicine and other sciences. Many doctors, engineers, and teachers across the region have studied in Cuba on full government scholarships, gaining expertise that they bring back home to benefit their nations.

Without Cuba’s support in training professionals, many Caribbean countries would struggle to meet the demand for highly skilled workers in critical fields. The loss of these educational opportunities would be a significant setback for regional development.

The Caribbean is highly vulnerable to hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural disasters. When these disasters strike, Cuba is often among the first to offer assistance. Unlike some larger nations that attach political conditions to their aid, Cuba provides support purely based on solidarity and need.

For example, after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Cuba sent over 1,500 doctors and medical staff to provide emergency care. Cuban professionals also played a critical role in treating cholera outbreaks and rebuilding Haiti’s healthcare infrastructure.

Similarly, after hurricanes in Dominica and The Bahamas, Cuba provided medical teams and disaster recovery support.

In an era where climate change is making hurricanes and other natural disasters more frequent and severe, Cuba’s ability to respond quickly and efficiently is an asset that the rest of the Caribbean cannot afford to lose.

Cuba’s economic relationships with Caribbean nations extend beyond medical and educational aid. Despite being under a US embargo for over 60 years, Cuba continues to trade with its neighbours, providing goods and services that are essential for economic stability. In agriculture, Cuba shares expertise on sustainable farming techniques, helping Caribbean nations improve food security.

Additionally, Cuba plays a major role in the Caribbean’s energy sector. Through agreements with Venezuela (before its economic decline), Cuba helped other Caribbean nations access affordable fuel and reduce their dependence on costly fossil fuel imports from the US or Europe.

Tourism is another key area of co-operation. Several Caribbean airlines and cruise lines partner with Cuba, attracting tourists who visit multiple destinations in the region. Blocking access to Cuba through sanctions or political isolation would not only harm Cuba, but also disrupt regional tourism economies.

The Caribbean and Cuba share deep cultural and political ties. Many Caribbean nations have historically resisted US pressure to isolate Cuba, recognising that doing so would be against the region’s principles of sovereignty and self-determination.

In 1972, four independent Caribbean nations, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and TT, made history by formally establishing diplomatic relations with Cuba at a time when the US was pressuring countries to sever ties. Since then, regional organisations like Caricom have consistently defended Cuba’s right to self-governance and called for an end to the US embargo.

Cuba’s contributions to regional culture, from music to literature, also enrich the Caribbean’s shared identity. Festivals, arts collaborations, and academic exchanges between Cuba and its neighbours strengthen the region’s unity.

Cuba has been a steadfast partner to the Caribbean in times of crisis, providing medical assistance, education, disaster relief, and economic co-operation. The US government’s threats to punish Caribbean nations for engaging with Cuba ignore the reality that the region depends on Cuban expertise and support.

Turning away from Cuba would not only harm Cuban doctors, teachers, and professionals, it would directly weaken Caribbean nations that rely on these services.

Caribbean leaders must stand firm in their commitment to maintaining strong ties with Cuba, not just out of historical loyalty, but because doing so is in the best interest of their people.

A united Caribbean cannot afford to abandon one of its own.

