Trinidad and Tobago hockey women to play for Jr Pan Am bronze

Daniella Douglas of TT, left, battles for the ball against a Guyanese opponent at the 2025 Junior Pan Am Challenge in Barbados. Guyana won 1-0.

THE Trinidad and Tobago hockey women will play in the third-place playoff against Guyana on March 16 at the 2025 Junior Pan American Challenge, being played at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey, St Michael, Barbados. The match will begin at 10 am.

On March 14, TT and Guyana met each other in the final round of the preliminary phase.

A goal in the fourth minute by Rebecca Ferreira was enough to give Guyana a 1-0 victory. The result meant TT finished the group phase in fourth position in the six-team tournament with one win, one draw and three losses. Guyana ended third with three wins and two defeats.

Mexico and Puerto Rico will play for gold and home team Barbados will face Guatemala in the fifth-place playoff.

On March 15, at 8 am, the TT men will play their final group match against Brazil. It will be a preview of the final as both teams are guaranteed a top-two finish. Brazil have been flawless with four wins on the trot and TT are second with three wins and a draw.

The teams meet in the final on March 16 at 4 pm.