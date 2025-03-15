Stage set for PNM's election event at Woodford Square

Workers from Signwave Caribbean help install portraits of some of the 41 candidates ahead of the PNM's presentation of candidates at Woodford Square, Port of Spain on March 16. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Woodford Square, Port of Spain, is red and ready for the presentation of the People’s National Movement (PNM) 41 candidates on March 16.

On March 10, general secretary Foster Cummings said the central executive had approved the PNM list of candidates for the upcoming general election.

They would be presented at a special convention at City Hall at 10 am, and then publicly at Woodford Square at 2 pm on March 16.

That is also the date the Dr Rowley said he would step down as prime minister.

When Newsday visited the square on the afternoon of March 15, the stage was already built with four rows of chairs lined up to the back. Tents were set up backstage and those for food and beverage vendors were already erected. Fences were up, separating the backstage area from the general audience, the sound system was being tested, portable toilets were placed near the bathroom area and areas were set up for video cameras.

Scattered around the stage were huge posters of the 41 PNM candidates.

Around 4.30 pm members of the City Police started clearing the square of people. They said the gates were being locked as the Port of Spain City Corporation was going to clean and further prepare the area for the event.

One officer said the square would likely remain locked until the event began, for security purposes.

Knox Street, from Pembroke to Frederick Street, was also blocked off.