Shocking UK move

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Shocking and saddening for the UK to require an entry visa from TT nationals, with our long-standing history, especially as a member of the Commonwealth of nations.

The TT government of two terms has really undertaken steps to fight crime, corruption, money laundering, narco and human trafficking, etc. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Rowley, immigration problems and issues were/are being addressed.

I remain in support of the home of the mother of all Parliaments, the UK.

ISHMAEL TAROUBA

via e-mail

>