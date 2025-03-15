QPCC defeat Marchin Patriots by seven wickets in T20 Festival

West Indies and QPCC batsman Andre Fletcher. (FILE) -

QUEEN`S Park Cricket Club (QPCC) defeated Marchin Patriots by seven wickets in a high-scoring group A encounter of the CPL/TKR Twenty/20 Festival at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on March 14.

QPCC were boosted by the return of the Red Force players Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie, Khary Pierre and Bryan Charles who returned early after blazing the Barbados Pride at home within two days in the 2025 West Indies Four-Day Championships

The Patriots' openers Evin Lewis and Barbadian Kadeem Alleyne, who both scored centuries in their previous match, got off to a flyer once again scoring 55 within five overs when Alleyne departed on 21. Lewis continued his scoring form blazing 89 runs from 45 balls including eight boundaries and six maximums and he was assisted by Crystian Thurton (39) and Barbadian Giovonte Depeiza 27 not out.

The Central-based team were on path to scoring a total of over 220 runs but stumbled in the death overs. However, they still managed a competitive score of 206/7 from their allotted 20 overs. QPCC`s medium pacer Philton Williams grabbed 3/40 while WI left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took 2/43.

QPCC were always on par with the required scoring rate throughout the innings. Teenager Kyle Ramdoo gave his team a great start scoring 57 runs and Red Force skipper Da Silva added a brisk 38 runs. WI batter Andre Fletcher top-scored for QPCC with a brilliant 69 from 30 balls including three boundaries and seven maximums with five of them coming off a Kasthri Singh over.

Captain Daren Bravo (26) and Goolie (8) reached their target of 207 in 18.1 overs. Rivaldo Ramlogan (two wickets) and Singh (one wicket) were the only wicket-takers for the Patriots.

In the other match, Jabari Mills spanked a brilliant century to set up a comprehensive 41-run victory for Central Sports against Preysal Cricket Club.

Central Sports batted first and set up a huge total of 208/8 from their 20 overs. Mills scored a magnificent 102 from 57 deliveries (10 fours, 6 sixes). Wicket-keeper batter Leonardo Julien (39) and Barbadian Roshon Primus (32) contributed to the total. Preysal best bowlers were skipper Justin Gangoo 2/29 and Lemuel Matthews 2/44.

The Couva-based team could have only managed 167/5 in their 20 overs. Sachin Seecharan (50) and Aaron Bankay (40) were the main run scorers. Mills starred with the ball grabbing 2/35 in three overs.