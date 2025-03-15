Prison inmate dies after beating by guards

Prisoners exercise in the general area of the remand section of the maximum security prison in Arouca. - File photo

An inmate at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca, who sustained injuries after he was beaten by prison officers, died at the Arima General Hospital after he collapsed at the prison's infirmary on March 14.

A release from the prison service identified the inmate as Akino Purcell.

Purcell was taken to the hospital where he died around 12.10 am on March 15, the release said.

"Purcell had been taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex Accident & Emergency Department on March 14 for treatment to injuries sustained during a situation where lawful force had to be used. He attacked prison officers in the conduct of lawful duties. He was subsequently discharged and returned to the prison where he was placed at the prison infirmary for observation," it added.

The prison service said an investigation is ongoing.

>

"This investigation will include a review of the initial medical report from EWMSC and the death medical report from the Arima General Hospital."

Prison Commissioner Carlos Corraspe extended his condolences to the mother, family and friends of Purcell.

He said a thorough and transparent investigation into Purcell's death would be done.