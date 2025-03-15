Police kill Venezuelan robbery suspect in Chase Village

A Venezuelan national was shot and killed by police during a reported shootout in Freeport on March 14.

Police said around 3.45 pm, they received a report of a robbery at S Ramamdar Food and Liquor Mart on Mission Road in Freeport.

The report stated two Venezuelan men, one was armed with a gun, were involved in the crime.

Police went to John Ellie Road in Chase Village where they saw one of the suspects with a gun. He reportedly shot at the officers and the police returned fire hitting him.

The injured man was taken to the Couva Health Facility where he was declared dead. A gun, fitted with a magazine, was found near the suspect.

Police did not have an identity of the suspect, while the other escaped.

Investigations are ongoing.