PM hints at return of Sandals in Tobago

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Prime Minister has hinted at the possibility of Tobago getting a second chance to have a Sandals' hotel built there.

He mentioned this as part of a wider vision for economic development in Tobago as he addressed the commemoration of the practical completion of the ANR Robinson International's Airport's new terminal in Tobago on Match 15.

Dr Rowley's last day as prime minister is March 16.

Energy Minister Stuart Young is set to be sworn in as prime minister on March 17.

He told the audience, "Tobago's potential is far from being realised. Tobago's economy is still fledgling and there is so much more we can do if we have the right infrastructure and the right attitude is associated with the right infrastructure."

Rowley said one of his regrets as prime minister was not having Sandals build a hotel in Tobago during his tenure in office.

He was unaware of any serious construction of new hotel rooms taking place in Tobago now.

Rowley recalled the Sandals group previously looked at Tobago as a location to build a hotel and "agreed that Tobago was a place they could invest."

But he said, "We chased them away. Accused them of all manner of evil."

At a news conference on January 15, 2019, Sandals CEO Gebhard Rainer explained the company's decision to withdraw from the project then was because of negative publicity as the main reason.

There were concerns raised at that time by some people about damage to the environment and whether proper clearance was obtained to build the hotel.

Rainer hinted in 2019, Sandals could revisit the idea of a hotel in Tobago later.

Rowley disclosed he did not give up on the possibility of a Sandals hotel in Tobago.

"Recently, I spoke to the leadership of Sandals and I asked them to come look at us again."

Rowley said, "If I was the problem, I will not be there tomorrow."

He disclosed Sandals Group head Adam Stewart will be coming to Tobago in April.

"When he comes he will meet Prime Minister Stuart Young and you Tobagonians...especially you (Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary) Farley (Augustine)...and you (PDP leader) Watson (Duke). I am inviting both of you from this platform...whenever Adam Stewart comes to Trinidad and Tobago...sit down with him...and all of you become salesmen and saleswomen....for the potential of Tobago...and success will be that you all manage to convince them to look at Tobago again and give Tobago, one or more of those Sandals' projects that the Caribbean has been benefiting from."

Augustine and Duke were in the audience.

Rowley also identified a marina near Magdalena Hotel as another major economic boost for Tobago.

He said this creates opportunities for jobs in vessel maintenance and people pay for those services in foreign currency.