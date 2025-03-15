PINKnicTT apologises for hours-long delay to enter fete

Machel Montano performs at Dimanche Gras on March 2, at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Montano made a surprise appearance at PINKnicTT on March 1 at Fatima ground, Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

PINKnicTT organisers have apologised to patrons and taken full responsibility for an over one-hour delay to enter the ultra, all-inclusive fete on March 1.

Known as one of the most beautifully-decorated and premier fetes for Carnival, PINKnicTT’s 2025 edition eventually rocked Fatima Grounds when the show officially got underway, but patrons had to endure a frustrating and lengthy wait at the entrance before the gates opened.

PINKnicTT director Adrian Chandler said despite the inability to let patrons in at the initial start time of 3 pm, the delay was somewhat beyond its control.

“The gates opening late was no fault of ours but we have to take responsibility because ultimately we’re at the helm,” he said.

“I want to be as sincere and transparent as possible. Getting suppliers and service providers to commit to setting up their stations before time is truly difficult, because they’re bouncing from event to event.

“Caterers and suppliers were running late, sponsors as well, and because of all of that, the Fire Services did not allow us to open the gate until everyone was properly up and running.”

At the entrance, there were 13 entry points – seven for single-entry ticket holders, and one each for Heaven packages, cabana, Prosecco, Moscato, Moet and media/other invited guests.

Initially, organisers were well prepared to let in the over 6,500 patrons at the gate. Single-entry tickets were priced at US$175 (TT$1,189) up to US$250 (TT$1,699) for a Moet Rose package.

And with patrons opting to arrive at the venue early to maximise on the multiple uniquely designed, pink photo stations and a culinary Carnival cuisine before the sun set, the delay at the gate hampered their experience and inevitably create lengthy lines at food stations when people began to filter in.

However, when patrons finally got in, they were wowed by the organisers’ fulfilment of their 2025 theme Soir de Paris (an evening in Paris).

The huge stage was a sight to behold and the entire venue dazzled with varying hues of pink, enhanced by elegantly decorated photo-op booths and a sea of patrons dressed in pink filling their customised PINKnicTT cups with their favourite drinks.

Additionally, several patrons quickly forgot about their earlier ordeal when eventual Road March winner Machel Montano surprised the masses with an electrifying performance, highlighted by hit song Pardy.

Montano was not advertised to perform at PINKnicTT, even after the event was already sold out since late November/early December 2024.

Despite the eventual success, Chandler wears his heart on his sleeve.

“I take this to heart and I’m a bit hard on myself, disappointed. I feel almost as though I have failed the people, failed my partners. I become very emotional. People wouldn’t see and understand how much effort and tireless nights go into such a production. This production was turned over in five to six days,” he added.

This year, PINKnicTT almost doubled on their caterers from 21 in 2024 to 39 in 2025 but some caterers never showed.

“Patrons don’t empathise with you because they paid their money and want what they want.”

Chandler acknowledged all the negative comments made on this year’s event and accepts “full responsibility.”

“For those who attended and supported us, we thank you. For those who are unhappy we acknowledge the shortcomings and vow to do better. We are making changes, we have already started and we will do better.”

He confirmed there may have been minor oversight in ensuring that some of the photo-op areas were better lit at night. Even some of the photo-op suppliers failed to deliver on the day, he said.

PINKnicTT started off in October 2019 in recognition of breast cancer awareness month, with part proceeds going towards the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society. The covid19 pandemic put a pause on it for three years and the event returned in 2023.

Since then, PINKnicTT joined forces with Pink Hibiscus Breast Health Specialists – a women’s health clinic in Port of Spain – and have been donating part proceeds to help women who cannot afford screening.

“People don’t really see the back end of things and only what’s in front of them. When you have an event of this magnitude, the amount of infrastructure, detail and decor that is required comes at a high cost. The cost to produce an event now is extremely high. The cost of police, Fire Services, stage, sound, lighting, screens, etc.

“From 2019 to now, it’s an amazing feeling to see where it all started to where it is now. The overall success of the event I could say I’m extremely happy with. The success of the event this year it’s no secret that we have some very unhappy customers.”

Chandler reassured PINKnicTT patrons that they’ve learnt from this year’s mishaps and will do better in 2026.

Not only did Montano lift the spirits of patrons, but so did Voice with his plethora of hits, alongside Ultimate Soca Champion winner Blaka Dan, among other top-notch soca artistes.