Paria cocoa farmer found shot dead in car

In this file photo, Javed Omardeen at his cocoa estate in Brasso Seco, Paria. -

A 33-year-old cocoa farmer was gunned down inside his car at Brasso Seco, Paria on March 14.

He has been identified as Javed Omardeen.

He and his family owned a cocoa estate and had won national awards for producing the best cocoa in the country.

Police said around 6.15 pm, Omardeen was sitting his car talking to someone along Gomez Trace.

Around 9.20 pm, a passerby saw the car parked in the same location with the house lights on and the car idling.

The person stopped to speak to Omardeen but realised the driver window glass was shattered.

She saw Omardeen slumped over the centre console, bleeding from his chest. He was already dead. Police were investigating the circumstances of his death.