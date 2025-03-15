Lady Adanna celebrates birthday with Calyjazz concert

Marsha "Lady Adanna" Clifton - Photo by Inns Francis

IT'S celebration time for Lady Adanna, Marsha Clifton, who marks her six decades on earth with her unique brand concert called Calyjazz, where calypso meets jazz on March 15 at the Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando.

She was born on March 14.

Joining her at this fusion of two ancestral genres will be her daughter, soca artiste and frontline singer for the A Team band Kerlene “Kerlz” Joseph, guitarist Dixie-Ann Joseph, saxophonist and flutist Christopher “Mzee” Stroude, violinist Andre J Donawa, who has earned the sobriquet The Don Adoni, along with Kyle Peters and his band Vizion.

“Calyjazz isn’t just my way of fusing genres. It’s my way of bringing the muse to life – giving voice to my journey, my heritage, and my love for the music that saved me,” she said, explaining her former rebellious nature.

This is her second live concert. The first was held in 2019. The dress code is "jazzily elegant."

Like the last concert when there was a photo booth and a line of patrons waiting to be photographed with her, she guaranteed a repeat.

While patrons are being assured an evening of powerful and soulful music, this griot, singer and songwriter, who has always used her voice and platform for social issues, said this concert is also being held to bring awareness to a much greater cause – period poverty.

She recently joined the NGO Crown Her which is focused on eradicating period poverty by ensuring every woman and girl have access to female hygiene products. Crown Her, founded by Dr Nadira Rambocas, also aims to provide education and empower females.

Part of the proceeds from this concert will go to Crown Her. Bins are also provided at the Creative Arts Centre, to drop off female hygiene products.

“When we save women, we save the nation,” she said.

“That’s why Calyjazz is more than a show. It is the muse.

The spirit that inspires. The force that awakens my creativity, passion, and purpose. For me, the Muse ties directly to my life experiences. The experiences that shaped me.

"The muse is the rebellious spirit that found its cause in music. It’s the voice I discovered through jazz and kaiso and it’s the connection to my ancestors and the stories they left behind for me to remember, honour, embody, and share,” the artiste said.

The concert is also an expression of gratitude for the recognition she has been gaining over the last two years.

