Garbage collection problems

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: On Monday, no garbage was collected in the entire Mt Hope area. Garbage is normally collected on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Amalgamated Sanitation Services Ltd is the contractor and over the years its work has been excellent.

However, around November 2024, residents noticed that the collection became later on the appointed days. For example, the truck used to pick up garbage between 6 am and 7 am on my street. Then it moved to noon, then 5 pm or later, on some days. No one complained because it was still picked up on the day.

It was clear, however, that something was amiss.

No one answered the phone at the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation's health department.

>

Amalgamated Sanitation's front office was unaware that garbage was not collected in such a large area. Imagine that!

Has the corporation cut back on spending for garbage collection?

Has Amalgamated Sanitation cut back on the number of garbage collection workers, so that one truck now has to cover a much larger area than before? Many times it is only the driver and one attendant on the truck.

The burgesses await some answers.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope