Easy commute on boulevard

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I believe in giving credit where credit is due. As a proud resident of Arima, I must say thank you to the Ministry of Works and Transport for transforming O’Meara Road, which is now known as the Lisa Morris-Julian Boulevard.

I use this roadway every day, and traffic has always been a nightmare. Now I can’t tell you how happy I am with the major upgrades. I’ve noticed that the road is now wider, and with the new roundabout and the jug handles at the traffic lights, the traffic flow is much better. These improvements have certainly given the area a facelift.

Ministry of Works and Transport, keep up the good work, and I hope we see more of these kinds of improvements in other areas, too.

CEPHUS JOHN

via e-mail

