Cyclist Makaira Wallace sets new NR in Turkey

TT’s Makaira Wallace. (FILE) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago female cyclist Makaira Wallace set a new national record of 10.784 in the women’s sprint event qualifying round on day two day of the UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey, on March 15.

The multiple World Junior Track medallist, Wallace qualified 26th out of 35 cyclists in the qualifying round.

However, in the 1/16 round, Wallace was ousted by the eventual silver medallist Alina Lysenko of Russia.

In the final, China`s Liying Yuan was the winner and Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) was third.

Two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip finished sixth in the third heat of the Men`s Kerin event.

>

The heat was eventually won by Muhammad Sahrom of Malaysia while TT`s Zion Pulido placed seventh in his heat which was won by Canadian Nick Wammes.

Both cyclists entered the repechage but failed to qualify beyond the first round.

Sahrom grabbed the gold medal, Sebastien Vigier (France) was second and Japanese Shinji Nakano placed third.

TT`s Akil Campbell qualified eight out of 17 cyclists from heat two of the Men’s Omnium amassing six points.

The Omnium event comprises of four races (scratch race, tempo race, elimination race and points race).