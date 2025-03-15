Cops probe double murder in La Retreat, Arima

In this photo captured on February 22, police prepare to interview residents outside the parlour on La Retreat Extension Road where Anicia James, her common-law husband Mitchell Francois and her brother Anselm James were murdered on February 22. On March 14, two men were murdered and one injured following another ambush by gunmen - Photo by Gregory McBurnie

Two men are dead and one injured following an ambush by gunmen in the La Retreat, Arima area on March 14.

The deceased have been identified as Terence Romero, 59, and a 63-year-old man identified known as Pa.

The injured man is a 39-year-old resident of La Retreat Road, Arima.

Police said around 8.30 pm, the men were liming among a group of people when three gunmen wearing dark clothing with "Police" marked on the back of their T-shirts approached and shot at them.

The group of people ran, but Romero, Pa and the third man were shot.

The three men were taken to the Arima Health Facility where Romero and Pa died.

Police found 39 spent 9mm shell casings, two live 9mm ammunition, eight deformed projectiles, three fragments and one projectile at the scene.

On February 22, three people were killed in the same community.

Anicia James, 47, her brother Anselm James, 49, and her common-law husband Mitchell Francois, 30 were shot dead and a six-year-old boy injured.

Police said investigations are ongoing.