Chef's boat stolen in Carenage, Kiss salesmen robbed

A chef’s boat was stolen sometime overnight between March 11-12 after he docked in Carenage.

On March 12, the 23-year-old L’Anse Mitan Road, Carenage resident told police he last saw his boat, a white 12 foot splash boat with blue and pink stripes and a 55 HP Yamaha outboard engine the previous night.

He said at around 9 pm on March 11, he moored the boat at the side of Capital Dock Jetty, in an area known as Pigs Bay, opposite Sea View Gardens in L’Anse Mitan.

He returned around 9.30 am on Wednesday and realised the $40,000 boat was missing.

PC Espinosa of the Carenage Police Station is investigating. Police are also searching for a five men who robbed a couple at their Tunapuna home on March 12.

The victims were at their apartment on St Vincent Street around 6.40 pm when five masked men entered the apartment and tied them up.

They then robbed the couple of small black safe containing $500,000, the man’s passport, the woman’s Venezuelan ID card and her immigration documents.

They bandits also stole an iPhone 13 cell phone and a Samsung A53 cell phone before escaping in a waiting car.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an early-morning incident in which two men selling goods on behalf of Kiss Baking Company were robbed in Malabar.

Police say around 6.20 am on March 13, the two men were doing a transaction with a customer along Richard Trace.

A man in a black t-shirt, grey pants and a pair of black boots, armed with a black gun approached the trio and announced a robbery.

The gunman robbed one of the Kiss salesmen of $160 and his personal identification documents before stealing $155 from the next salesman.

He also stole $300 from the customer before running off along Richard Trace.

PC Graham from the La Horquetta Police Station has been assigned to investigate the robbery.

