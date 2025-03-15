Canadian citizen, 57, reported missing

Marlon Henwood -

A 57-year-old Canadian citizen from Siparia has been missing for two weeks, and his relatives are asking the public to help find him.

Marlon Henwood, of Logie Street, has mental-health issues, and his worried relatives are concerned about his well-being and safety.

Henwood’s brother, Sherwin Henwood, who lives in Canada, told Newsday by phone that on March 1, Marlon was the victim of a beating on High Street in Siparia.

Someone took Henwood to the Siparia District Health Facility, where he was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further care.

The family was alerted and went to the hospital the next day (March 2), only to be told that Henwood had been discharged.

“Some people said they saw him walking in La Romaine asking for money. People there would not know him or be aware of his condition. He is an outpatient of the psychiatric ward, so I cannot understand why he was discharged without a relative being present,” Sherwin said.

“When my mother and other relatives arrived at the hospital, he was already discharged and had already left.”

Siparia and San Fernando police confirmed that a missing person’s report was filed by a relative.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Teams are also assisting in the search for Henwood.

Anyone with information about Henwood’s whereabouts can call the Siparia police station at 649-2333, the San Fernando police station at 652-1771, the police emergency numbers 999, 555, 911or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).