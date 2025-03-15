Browne lodges formal complaint over UK visa

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, right, and UK High Commissioner to TT Jon Dean after a meeting at the ministry on March 14. -

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has made a formal complaint to UK High Commissioner Jon Dean about a decision by the UK government to impose an immediate visa requirement for Trinidad and Tobago nationals seeking to travel to the UK.

A statement issued by the ministry on March 15, said Browne and Dean met on March 14.

Browne's complaint included reference to a lack of appropriate notice and the absence of a collaborative approach from the UK toward solving its asylum-process observations.

The release said Dean confirmed the specific reason for the imposition of the visa requirement was an increase in TT nationals seeking asylum in the UK and gave an explanation for the lack of notice. The release did not give any details on Dean's explanation.

Browne expressed concern about the adequacy of the transitional arrangements, as such arrangements are already adversely affecting nationals who have made plans and reservations to travel to or transit through the UK.

They reviewed some specific cases and examples. Dean acknowledged the imposition of the visa requirement was sudden.

He advised Browne his team would seek to provide as much public guidance as possible during and beyond this initial period.

He added the visa imposition would be reviewed during this year.

Browne proposed and Dean agreed that both sides would work collaboratively towards an action plan in an effort to address the situation that led to the imposition of the visa requirement, and to seek avenues for a lifting of the visa regime as soon as possible.

In a statement on March 12, the British High Commission said, "The decision to introduce a visa requirement has been taken due to a significant increase in the number of TT nationals coming to the UK as visitors only to claim asylum on arrival, constituting a misuse of the immigration system."

Information provided by the commission suggested some of those seeking asylum could be people with criminal records and their families.

The commission said, "The changes, which come into effect immediately, will apply to all TT nationals travelling to the UK."

A requirement for transit visas was introduced from midnight on March 13.

The commission said, "However, there will be a six-week transition period until 3 pm on April 23, during which time visitors who booked their travel and obtained an ETA (Electronic Travel Authorisation) before the changes can still enter the UK without a visa."

The commission added, "There is also a transition period for passengers who are transiting via the UK to an onward destination.

On March 12, Browne said, "We have indicated our disappointment with the new visa requirement and will continue our consistent engagement with our UK counterparts."

He added, "We are not of the view that regular travellers to the UK should be negatively affected by a relatively small number of persons who have been trying to abuse the British immigration system."