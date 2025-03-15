Barrackpore West, International School target volleyball trebles

Captain Michael Burkett, left, and his San Juan South Secondary teammates are in contention for the boys under-17 title. -

The 2025 Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) season is set to come to an exciting end at the International School of Port of Spain (ISPS) in Westmoorings on March 16 when as many as six finals are contested.

The action is scheduled to begin from as early as 9 am, and apart from the gold-medal showdowns, there will also be two bronze-medal matches to whet the appetite of the fans.

For both boys and girls, there will be finals across the under-15, under-17 and open categories. There will be a bronze-medal clash in the boys’ open category, to go along with a bronze-medal meeting in the girls’ under-15 age group.

Hosts ISPS will be eager to add to their girls’ under-14 crown from the previous SSVL season, as they will contest the girls’ under-15, under-17 and open finals. ISPS will play Maple Leaf International School in both the under-15 and open finals, while they will face St Joseph’s Convent PoS in the under-17 final.

In the respective boys’ categories, Barrackpore West Secondary and San Juan South Secondary will have two intense battles for silverware. San Juan copped the under-16 and open boys’ titles in the last season, and will hope to continue that success when they play Barrackpore in the under-17 and open finals.

>

Similar to the ISPS girls, Barrackpore will be hunting three crowns as they will also meet Naparima College in the boys’ under-15 finale.

“This championship represents the pinnacle of our season and highlights the dedication of our athletes,” said SSVL president Yasmin Lee Wen, via a media release on March 13.

“We anticipate a day filled with excitement and unforgettable moments.”

An award ceremony for the 2025 SSVL season will be held immediately after the eight matches are played.