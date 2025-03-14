Zebapique Productions' mas band wins in St James

Danae Stewart of Zebapique Productions' Yuh Ever See parades during the St James Children's Carnival, Western Main Road, St James, on February 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Zebapique Productions' Yuh Ever See won the St James Children’s Carnival 2025 Band of the Year and the Best Creative Topical Band Award.

Also copping multiple awards was Spoilt Rotten Kids with its presentation Salty – Tales of the Seven Seas. The Cascade-based band took first place in the medium category and best fantasy band. Another multiple winner was Small Band 106 Kindercare with Shaking up with Shapes, a media release said.

Junior King of the Bands title went to Armai Gaspero, Islands in the Sun while his female counterpart Jayola Forde's Buccoo Reef was adjudged Junior Queen.

Male and Female Individuals of Year were Kayden De Peiza portraying Lust of El Dorado – A Tribute to Saldenah and Clara Jacob, Trinbago’s Flame respectively.

Special prizes were awarded to Fun Time Mas Production (best African band), DMC Kids Mas Band (most original), Classix Productions (best historical band) Clan Mas Production (best traditional/ole mas Carnival) and One Love and Associates (best effort).

The announcement of the results wraps up what has been described as most successful and enjoyable in the annals of the St James Children’s Carnival Parade held on February 23, along the Western Main Road, St James, the release said.

A record 250 per cent increase in registration in both bands and individuals rivalled the adults in a breathtaking display of costume, spectacle and revelry.

This year, the competition organised and staged by a specially convened committee in conjunction with the St James Community Improvement, implemented several changes including online and e-mail registration, a prompt start, WhatsApp service, social media and separate judging points.

The release said the event brought together families, friends and visitors for a day filled with fun, creativity and connection whilst providing an opportunity to foster a sense of community and partnership among business entities and organisations.

In the release, the committee thanked sponsors Smalta, GGSL Flavorite and its mascot Peppy, TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA), Trans Corp Credit Union, T&TEC, Toppers, Rent-A- Amp/Stand By Power, Blue Waters, Woo Lings Supermarket and the National Carnival Commission Regional Carnival.

The committee also thanked the Western Division – St James Police, DJs, volunteers, judges, the Port of Spain North Lions, Port of Spain City Corporation, the media, parents and guardians for their support.

A masquerader from Spoilt Rotten Kids' portrayal Salty – Tales of the Seven Seas at the children's Carnival parade on South Quay, Port of Spain, on March 2.