Work continues at Hasely Crawford Stadium for Carifta Games

Workers refurbish the track at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo. - Photo courtesy SPORTT Facebook page

WORK continues on the track at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, as the venue prepares to host the 2025 Carifta Games over the Easter weekend.

The region's top junior track and field athletes will travel to Trinidad to compete at the meet from April 19-21.

Trinidad and Tobago will match their potential against teams such as Jamaica, Bahamas, Grenada, Guyana, Cayman Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and St Lucia.

"Big things are happening at the Hasely Crawford Stadium as we lay the foundation – literally – for a new world-class track," a Sport Company of TT statement said on Facebook.

The SporTT statement said the first layer of the brand-new surface is currently being installed as part of the refurbishment ahead of the games.

Hasely Crawford Stadium has been closed since the end of September 2024 to conduct work.

TT finished third in the medal standings at the 2024 Carifta Games, held at the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada. TT ended with 27 medals – four gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze. Jamaica ended with 83 medals and the Bahamas earned 36 medals.

TT will also host the 2025 Carifta Swimming Championships at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva over the Easter weekend.