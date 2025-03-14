UK visa restrictions not surprising

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It is not surprising that visa restrictions has been issued against citizens of TT. We are in a state of emergency (SoE) due to the fact that our security forces have failed to curb escalating criminal activity and citizens are fleeing the country.

The crowning achievement of the SoE was the arrest of the Commissioner of Police.

Can any country have confidence that TT is not a haven for escalating criminal activity? The sovereignty of any country is determined by its ability to protect its citizens from fear of home invasions, murders, drug cartels and gang activity.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity

